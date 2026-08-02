Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2908
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Are A-ri's accounts in Russia? Or out of it?
It was banned in Russia 2-3 years ago through Rospotrebnadzor and the courts. Some regulations it did not fulfil, I don't remember what they did. Before that there was an officially working office, even with offices in the regions.
They regularly created a new site for the RF and it was regularly switched off by Rospotrebnadzor. Now they seem to have stopped receiving letters with such messages, maybe something has changed.
Who knows, does this DC pay out the earned money without problems? I am also thinking about real trading.
It's all gone. Paypal and crypto and-- everything, everything, everything.
This is from the private office of privat bank.
PayPal works.
To work with paypal, you have to put money on it first, and that won't work.
To work with paypal, you have to put money on it first, and that's not gonna work.
to work with paypal, you need to put money on it first, and it will not work.
PayPal works.
If the payment is "person to person", it is possible, even with currency cards, but if the payment is "person to company", it will not work.
I found a normal brokerage centre that accepts PayPal, I registered at the brokerage centre to check, the PayPal button disappeared, I asked the superport, he says that PayPal payments are not supported from Ukraine.
On some DCs Ukraine is not in the list of countries at all, Uzbekistan, Uganda is, but Ukraine is not )
It was banned in Russia 2-3 years ago through Rospotrebnadzor and the courts. Some regulations it did not fulfil, I don't remember what they did. Before that, there was an officially operating company, even with offices in the regions.
They regularly created a new site for the RF and it was regularly switched off by Rospotrebnadzor. Now I think they have stopped receiving letters with such messages, maybe something has changed.
Who knows, does this DC pay out the earned money without problems? I am also thinking about real trading.
The site seems to be alive, but half a year ago they moved every week, now only a letter came about the move. More than a quarter lasted, I think. So, according to the reviews, they spike the moose, but if it is too obvious, they can make a refund, but this is a rarity judging by the forum.
If it is so hard to make money, it will be impossible to withdraw money at all....
Or are you experimenting?
I'm thinking, what commission do you see as acceptable? How often do you plan to withdraw money? Trading with hands or MO?
I love these humorous programmers ))
site
probably underpaid the Jew ))
If it's so hard to get money in, then it won't be realistic to get money out at all....
Or are you experimenting?
I'm thinking, what commission do you see as acceptable? How often do you plan to withdraw money? Trading hands or MO?
I am interested in the future.
It is reckless to plan something on Forex. We all know that we work with a probability of about 50/50.