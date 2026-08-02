Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2914
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))
I also freaked out now, I went in without a stop deliberately, so either a breakout or a new high ))
PS. I'm tired of trading with my hands....
I need to rest - I don't want to go back to manual trading - it's very stressful, especially when you can't lose money.
Gotta rest - I am extremely reluctant to go back to manual trading - very stressful, especially when you can't lose money.
If there is an understanding that there is a market, how it functions, then trading by hand is much less risky and more profitable than algo....
but psychology gets in the way.
If there is an understanding that there is a market, how it functions, then trading with hands is much less risky and more profitable than algo....
but psychology gets in the way.
Depends on which side you look at it from.
Depends on which way you look at it.
I guess. That's how it looks from my side.
I guess. That's how it looks from my side.
No offence. Maybe a little in jest, but partly serious.
If there's an "if" and then a "that," I think you can smile.
tomorrow it will be exactly one month since I started trading.
I got bored trading at low risks, it is very difficult to take 10 stops in a row and trade further, especially when you know what will happen, but you are obliged to wait for a deal with low risk, and it may not be, and it can be knocked out, so at the end of the risks (stops) increased.
The maximum drawdown on the account was 27.7%.
final profit for the month - 177.7%.
not bad
on the futures account +15% for 3 days of trading
Now don't let the balance break this level, as in previous times.
I didn't )))
tomorrow will be exactly one month since I started trading.
It is very difficult to take 10 stops in a row and trade further, especially when you know what will happen, but you are obliged to wait for a deal with low risk, and it may not be there, and it may be knocked out, so at the end of the risks (stops) increased.
The maximum drawdown on the account was 27.7 per cent.
total profit for the month - 177.7 %
pretty good
on the futures account +15% for 3 days of trading
I'd be a weirdo if I didn't ask. Is the MO present or only naughty hands?
No offence. Maybe a little in jest, but partly serious.
If there's an "if" and then a "that", I think you can smile.
I don't understand anything
Is the MO present or only naughty hands?
MO - 0.0 %
I don't get it.
Then read on.
MO - 0.0 %
Why offtopic the MO topic then? There are separate threads for non MO trading.
It was cleaned up today... Now we have to clean it up again.