Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2907
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One more time,
Summer A-ri.
Are the limits on the card removed?
Of course.
Well?
Another off-topic...
The question is still relevant
Is it bad with crypto too?
Is it bad with crypto too?
Yes
PayPal
PayPal since 1 September does not accept from and transfer to legal entities. So that's out
Summer A-ri.
Are the card limits lifted?
A-ri accounts in Russia ? or outside ?
Are A-ri's accounts in Russia? Or out of it?
It's an offshore company.
PayPal since 1 September does not accept from and transfer to legal entities. So that eliminates
Everything is off. PayPal and crypto and-- everything everything everything everything.
Here from the personal cabinet of privat bank
We have plenty of intermediaries on Avito who sell prepaid virtual debit cards. They will add 20 per cent to the cost for the service. I give them roubles (transfer to the card), they give me the card number with $. On honesty look at the reviews.
Perhaps you have such intermediaries.
Perhaps friends in Europe can help to top up the account.
Perhaps with such a card it will be possible to replenish DC. You can test with a small amount, and then take the necessary amount, if it works.You also need to look where the withdrawal will be, if you top up from such a card, if on the same card, the situation is more complicated.