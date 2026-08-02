Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2907

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mytarmailS #:
One more time,
which DC?
When was the transfer made?

I did what you say with two DCs, the card privat universal, this theme does not work.

Summer A-ri.

Are the limits on the card removed?

 
mytarmailS #:
Of course.

Well?

 
mytarmailS #:
Another off-topic...

How to open an account in DC from Ukraine, when all transfers abroad are prohibited.

Only opinions of those who really opened accounts recently....

Now the situation is such that even consultants from DCs recommend ways that do not work....

The question is still relevant
 
mytarmailS #:
The question is still relevant

Is it bad with crypto too?

 
Rorschach #:

Is it bad with crypto too?

Yes

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

PayPal

PayPal since 1 September does not accept from and transfer to legal entities. So that's out

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Summer A-ri.

Are the card limits lifted?

A-ri accounts in Russia ? or outside ?

 
Vladimir Perervenko #:

Are A-ri's accounts in Russia? Or out of it?

It's an offshore company.

 
Vladimir Perervenko #:

PayPal since 1 September does not accept from and transfer to legal entities. So that eliminates

Everything is off. PayPal and crypto and-- everything everything everything everything.

Here from the personal cabinet of privat bank

 

We have plenty of intermediaries on Avito who sell prepaid virtual debit cards. They will add 20 per cent to the cost for the service. I give them roubles (transfer to the card), they give me the card number with $. On honesty look at the reviews.
Perhaps you have such intermediaries.
Perhaps friends in Europe can help to top up the account.

Perhaps with such a card it will be possible to replenish DC. You can test with a small amount, and then take the necessary amount, if it works.

You also need to look where the withdrawal will be, if you top up from such a card, if on the same card, the situation is more complicated.
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