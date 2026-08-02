Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1465
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das ist fantastisch, ja ja...
Too good to be true. Waiting for the signal. Interesting to see a test of the real trade...
I tried pound, yen, franc, new zealand, Canadian, aussie, bitcoin and ether..... it doesn't matter what to trade, the results are the same... i'll try oil gas, stocks and
So... I tried oil, gas, indices - same thing
It's like a magic trick... Looks like I hacked the Matrix.
and, control shot... Two months of learning from the beginning of 2018 and the test to date...
I tried pound, yen, franc, new zealand, Canadian, aussie, bitcoin and ether..... it doesn't matter what to trade, the results are the same... i'll try oil gas, stocks and
So... I tried oil, gas, indices - same thing
It's like a magic trick... Looks like I hacked the Matrix.
and, control shot... Two months of learning from the beginning of 2018 and the test to date...
What do you input? And what do you teach (with or without a teacher)?
on entry - prices, no teacher, no validation
Transformer? :)
Well obviously not an RL
on entry - prices, no teacher, no validation
Prices are increments from the current one a few bars back, by how much? Only its price or in other currencies as well?
can't divulge information or the universe will collapse back into itself.... Scientists say it happens every 13 billion years.
Transformer? :)
Well, it's not an RL.
what is RL?
can't divulge information or the universe will collapse back into itself.... Scientists say it happens every 13 billion years.