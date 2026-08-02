Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1465

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Good afternoon!
What progress has been made in the engine room?
Any progress?
Where can I download a ready-made bot with AI, at least a trial.

 
Andrey Dik:

das ist fantastisch, ja ja...

Too good to be true. Waiting for the signal. Interesting to see the verification of the real trade...
 
elibrarius:
Too good to be true. Waiting for the signal. Interesting to see a test of the real trade...

I tried pound, yen, franc, new zealand, Canadian, aussie, bitcoin and ether..... it doesn't matter what to trade, the results are the same... i'll try oil gas, stocks and

So... I tried oil, gas, indices - same thing

It's like a magic trick... Looks like I hacked the Matrix.

and, control shot... Two months of learning from the beginning of 2018 and the test to date...


 
Andrey Dik:

I tried pound, yen, franc, new zealand, Canadian, aussie, bitcoin and ether..... it doesn't matter what to trade, the results are the same... i'll try oil gas, stocks and

So... I tried oil, gas, indices - same thing

It's like a magic trick... Looks like I hacked the Matrix.

and, control shot... Two months of learning from the beginning of 2018 and the test to date...


What is your input? And what do you teach (with or without a teacher)?
 
elibrarius:
What do you input? And what do you teach (with or without a teacher)?

on entry - prices, no teacher, no validation

[Deleted]  

Transformer? :)

Well obviously not an RL

 
Andrey Dik:

on entry - prices, no teacher, no validation

Prices are increments from the current price by how many bars ago? Only own price or for other currencies too?
 
elibrarius:
Prices are increments from the current one a few bars back, by how much? Only its price or in other currencies as well?

can't divulge information or the universe will collapse back into itself.... Scientists say it happens every 13 billion years.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Transformer? :)

Well, it's not an RL.

what is RL?

 
Andrey Dik:

can't divulge information or the universe will collapse back into itself.... Scientists say it happens every 13 billion years.

Then we'll wait for the signal.
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