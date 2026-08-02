Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1468
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Well, the devil is in the details, probably preprocessing itself takes it all out, and the NS genetics is just for signal processing already
It seems to be that what you feed to the grid is what you get at the output...
The grid can't make a candy out of sheep (probably, I'm not sure of anything lately)
das ist fantastisch, ja ja...
Reply to
19 years old, training from 2007 to 2009, forward - the rest of the plots both ways
It seems to be that what you feed to the grid is what you get at the output...
the grid cannot make candy out of oats (probably, I'm not sure of anything lately)
not in any way, in any form - neither boiled nor baked
Reply to
19 years old, training from 2007 to 2009, forward - the rest of the orders both ways
It would be interesting to have statistics on trades - at what time, duration, etc.
it's in your signal, right? will have to wait for more stats
It would be interesting to have statistics on trades - at what time, duration, etc.
it's in your signal, right? it will have to wait for more stats
In two weeks it will be a month of testing (first two trades I have opened manually to check), so the beginning is on April 24, and May 24 it will be possible to make an approximate conclusion
If anyone happens to have a MetaTraderR library file, please send it to me.
Good luck
If anyone happens to have a MetaTraderR library file, please send it to me.
Good luck
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17468
That kind of thing?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17468
No. The Metakvot library they announced with the new build of MT5(2005) if I'm not mistaken. A thread with discussion of which they just deleted.
No. The Metakvot library they announced with the new build of MT5(2005) if I'm not mistaken. A thread with discussion of which they simply wiped out.
google cache still finds the deleted thread, i don't know if google caches the attached files