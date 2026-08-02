Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1468

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Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Well, the devil is in the details, probably preprocessing itself takes it all out, and the NS genetics is just for signal processing already

It seems to be that what you feed to the grid is what you get at the output...

The grid can't make a candy out of sheep (probably, I'm not sure of anything lately)

 
Andrey Dik:

das ist fantastisch, ja ja...

Reply to


19 years old, training from 2007 to 2009, forward - the rest of the plots both ways

 
Hello all, about such fabulous results of this neuro device. From the video you can see that the learning section lies not at the beginning, but in the middle of the OOS. I think it is not quite possible to do so, due to the violation of the temporal sequence. Do the breakdown in the temporal context, namely. Training-Test-OS. THAT the temporal sequence is respected. Let's see what the result will be.
[Deleted]  
Andrey Dik:

It seems to be that what you feed to the grid is what you get at the output...

the grid cannot make candy out of oats (probably, I'm not sure of anything lately)

not in any way, in any form - neither boiled nor baked

[Deleted]  
Ivan Butko:

Reply to


19 years old, training from 2007 to 2009, forward - the rest of the orders both ways

It would be interesting to have statistics on trades - at what time, duration, etc.

it's in your signal, right? will have to wait for more stats

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

It would be interesting to have statistics on trades - at what time, duration, etc.

it's in your signal, right? it will have to wait for more stats

In two weeks it will be a month of testing (first two trades I have opened manually to check), so the beginning is on April 24, and May 24 it will be possible to make an approximate conclusion

 

If anyone happens to have a MetaTraderR library file, please send it to me.

Good luck

 
Vladimir Perervenko:

If anyone happens to have a MetaTraderR library file, please send it to me.

Good luck

Like this?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17468
mt-R
mt-R
  • www.mql5.com
Исходная библиотека mt4R, разработанная Bernd Kreuss, несколько раз модифицировалась разными авторами. Последний ее экземпляр находится здесь с необходимыми ссылками на первоисточник, изменениями и адресом хранения на GitHub. Данный вариант библиотеки адаптирован под 64 бит, что дает возможность ее использования с терминалом МetaТrader 5. Для...
 
elibrarius:
That kind of thing?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17468

No. The Metakvot library they announced with the new build of MT5(2005) if I'm not mistaken. A thread with discussion of which they just deleted.

 
Vladimir Perervenko:

No. The Metakvot library they announced with the new build of MT5(2005) if I'm not mistaken. A thread with discussion of which they simply wiped out.

google cache still finds the deleted thread, i don't know if google caches the attached files

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