Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3711
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Another article bot went to the top of the market. Breaking records for the demand for material :) While promptus are fighting for the place of being the most tedious on the forum. I counted 5-7 people who have made good money in the moment, on the basis of articles.
In my opinion, the main thing in this business is to have a well-established structure for selling products. Fresh ideas are of course also important - without new products you can fall out of favour.
Almost completed the algo on the mix of experts. It turns out to be quite interesting. It remains to rewrite the tester for this case. Router-model is often trained with acceptable error, it will be interesting to see in the tester and on new data :).
Another important part is the selection of expert models according to different criteria. A large selection of possible actions.
Example of selection of experts by thresholds and minimum number of correctly predicted labels. Each expert is trained on its own data.
And then a router-model that selects which expert is trading at the moment
Well... at least it works without errors :) otherwise - expectedly
Two articles on fractal analysis and ML, theory and practice:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/18453
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/18566
The whole point of "AI" in one screenshot. Provides links to my articles.
You can try asking in English. It usually works for Perplexity.
Imho, there are few links to advanced topics in Russian in general.
You could try asking in English. It usually works for Perplexity.
Imho, there are few references to advanced topics in Russian in general.