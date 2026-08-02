Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1467
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I believe too, there is a grail, it can not not eat.
I want to get drunk, say "fuck it", and go back to the Matrix bathtub with the nutrient fluid... or it will happen:
some kind of cruelty :)
That's weird :)
The strangest thing is that all individuals in the population have the same curve (or rather straight) on OOS, only the slope angle is different, this bothers me the hell out of me, so it does not smell of fitting, otherwise there should be a drop on OOS if there is a fitting
Yusuf's followers are gradually being born here :)
Is it not clear that in the real world it is not possible.
Yusuf's followers are gradually being born here :)
Isn't it clear that this is not possible in real life?
It is impossible anywhere, neither in real life, nor in demo or in dreams.
the strangest thing is that all individuals in the population have the same curve (or rather a straight curve) on oos, only the slope angle differs, this bothers me a lot, so there is no smell of fitting, otherwise there should be a drop on oos if there is a fitting
the devil is in the details, probably preprocessing takes care of everything by itself, and the NS genetics is just for signal processing alreadyI'm confused by the number of deals, I think there are too many of them. Then we have to check for slippages, spreads and so on.
This is nowhere possible, not in real life, not in the demo, not in dreams
I foresee a personal letter cracking at the seams, with questions like "And how much? And where? And give!"
I ran out of those questions after a few minuscule ones)
Well, the devil is in the details, probably preprocessing itself takes everything out, and the genetics of NS is just for signal processing alreadyI'm confused by the number of trades, in my opinion, they are too much. Then we should check for slippages, spreads, and so on.
If you want to check the profit in pips it will take out spreads, commissions and slippages.
this is nowhere possible, not in real life, not in demos, not in dreams
With historical data, anything is possible. With MO you can turn $10 into a billion.
The market is not suitable for IR.
With historical data, anything is possible. With MO you can turn $10 into a billion.
MO is not suitable for forex.
Of course, if you say so.
das ist fantastisch, ja ja...
It will not work in real life. Probably an error somewhere ...