Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1464

New comment
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Don't interfere with people's communication, go back to growing cucumbers

You're in the way, you've turned the topic into a buffoonery.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Asaulenka, did you want a war? You'll crawl on your knees and ask for forgiveness when you understand what it says (maybe in your next life)

You belong in a kindergarten. Adequate adults do not behave this way.
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Asaulenko:
You belong in a kindergarten. Adequate adults don't behave like that.

Ouchy my good man.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Ouchy my good man

An adult in your condition and symptoms should see a psychiatrist.
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Asaulenko:
An adult in such a condition should see a psychiatrist.

Are you a doctor, or are you just an educator?

 
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:


Maxim, got my hands on your neuromachine, optimization is only one month, the first one I got was January, I checked the results in February

No way!

I've taken it into account and now I have three machines: I will use yours, mine and Andrey's (he promises to launch it on Monday).

 
Ivan Butko:

Maxim, got my hands on your neuromachine, optimization - only one month, the first caught - January, I checked the results in February

No way!

I used it and now I have three machines: I'll use yours, mine and Andrey's (he promises to launch it on Monday).

You're a machinist now :)

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

You're a machinist now :)


 

das ist fantastisch, ja ja...

1...145714581459146014611462146314641465146614671468146914701471...3743
New comment