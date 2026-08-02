Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1464
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Don't interfere with people's communication, go back to growing cucumbers
Asaulenka, did you want a war? You'll crawl on your knees and ask for forgiveness when you understand what it says (maybe in your next life)
You belong in a kindergarten. Adequate adults don't behave like that.
Ouchy my good man.
Ouchy my good man
An adult in such a condition should see a psychiatrist.
Are you a doctor, or are you just an educator?
Maxim, got my hands on your neuromachine, optimization is only one month, the first one I got was January, I checked the results in February
No way!
I've taken it into account and now I have three machines: I will use yours, mine and Andrey's (he promises to launch it on Monday).
Maxim, got my hands on your neuromachine, optimization - only one month, the first caught - January, I checked the results in February
No way!
I used it and now I have three machines: I'll use yours, mine and Andrey's (he promises to launch it on Monday).
You're a machinist now :)
You're a machinist now :)
das ist fantastisch, ja ja...