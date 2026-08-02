Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1457
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Judging by your picture, you got the normal distribution that so many people dream about.
It is necessary to apply a clever mm, and not to stupidly double up.
This is a picture of how the market is changing.
What does the normal distribution have to do with it? It's a balance line. Where you can see that for 1 year with the given TP/SL the strategy worked, and since January 2017 it stopped. I assume that the amplitude of movements became smaller and less often reached TP=120 pts.
This is a picture of how the market is changing.
Change the points to percentages.
What did you want to do? Do you think you will take money from others and they will tolerate it for a year?
How long are you willing to suffer losses to then abandon your strategy?
Change the points to percentages.
What did you want to do? Do you think you will take money from others and they will tolerate it for a year?
How long are you willing to suffer losses before you give up your strategy?
I make money in a different way. I'm still in the process of finding one.
It's like you're making excuses.
It's not a rebuke, but the market is changing.
See a psychiatrist.
Get out of here, you blabbermouth.
Get the fuck out of here, you bigmouth.
A normal distribution can be anything, it doesn't have to be standard.
So go, don't fool people with your ignorance. See a psychiatrist first, and when you're cured, go to school. But first go to a psychiatrist.
So go, don't fool people with your ignorance. First go to a psychiatrist, and then, when you're cured, go to school. But first a psychiatrist.
Go on, go away.You have already lived to marasmus, there is not much left
Go on, walk away.You have already lived a little longer before you become senile.
It's not for you to tell who to do what. Go to a psychiatrist, then go to school to learn the basics of mathematics.
It is not for you to tell who to do what. Go to a psychiatrist, then go to school to learn the basics of math.
Stay away from me, you lunatic... You'll be fine.)You'll find someone to give advice to.
Listen, you lunatic... stay away from me and you'll be fine.)Find someone to give advice to.
You need to see a psychiatrist. They won't cure you, but they will stop the attack).