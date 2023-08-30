MQL5 VPS not showing "Start Server" or "Stop Server" menu choice on MT4 - page 2
Here is the pic of my problem. You can see that the "Start Server" menu choice is not showing which should be just above the "Cancel Hosting" option.
Thanks for your help by the way.
I should always ask for a screenshot, before we waste so much of our time here.
There is no start option because you haven't performed the first migration to your MQL5 VP server.
After you do it, you will see a Stop Server and Cancel Hosting options, if you click the Stop Server then you will see the Start Server in its place.
There is a sequence to all that.
No that is not the problem. As I said in my first post my EAs have been working properly on each of these three servers for a couple of months now. I have also done a few migrations already on each of those VPS after making changes to my code. All this time I have had the Stop and Start server menu choices. That particular menu choice disappeared this week on two of the three servers. It looks like it happened when they auto-renewed this week. The third one is scheduled to auto-renew on Monday so I'll see if the same issue happens then. But just to be sure I re-did a migration on them a few minutes ago. The problem is still there.
Again the EAs are working with no issues at all on the servers for a couple of months now.
If you don't understand what I am telling you, there will be no end to this.
You've never had Start and Stop options together available, you either have Stop, when your MQL5 VPS is migrated correctly and working and you have the Start option when you have stopped it before.
Perform the migration again, in order to remove the small red square from your MQL5 VPS (that's the meaning of it, that no migration has been done or that it has been stopped) and you will the Stop Server and Cancel Hosting options.
I know you are trying to help me and I appreciate that but you are the one that is not understanding correctly.
The red square is there because I stopped the server from my MQL5 account as I want it stopped for the next few days. I have performed the migration 3 or 4 times now since the problem started on those two MT4 instances. Every time the server starts properly and my EA works properly but that menu choice DOES NOT show up. Again the menu choice is showing properly on the third MT4 instance. The only difference I can see between the three MT4/VPS is that the third one hasn't renewed yet. It is due tomorrow. I don't know how much clearer I can explain this.P.S. I know the Stop and Start server options don't show up at the same time . I have been using MQL5 VPS servers now for 5 years.
Update on my menu choice issue. My 3rd demo account that uses an MQL5 VPS got renewed today. As I expected the Start or Stop server menu choice magically disappered on that MT4 instance as well just like the other two. I didn't do anything. I just got up this morning and right click on the VPS and the menu choice was gone. Obviously the issue is with the renewal process. Here is the picture of my 3rd MT4 terminal. All three VPS servers are stooped right now and I should be able to see the "Start server" menu choice. All three shows the same as per the picture below. That never happened before and I have used MQL VPS severs for over 5 years now. I can still start and stop the servers from my MQL5 accounts by going to the Hosting section under Profile.
Any help would be appreciated.
New update on my menu choice issue.
Today just like magic all three of my demo account VPS were showing all menu choices. I have no idea why the issue is gone. I have done absolutely nothing with these accounts for the past two days.
I will keep an eye on this next time they renew again. The first to renew will be in approximately 3 weeks.
I am seeing exact issue right now. You should've showed them the screenshot of the actual page where you supposed to start/stop from.
Here is mine and I Can only do via browser.