VPS server busy symbol
You will need to fill Community tab in Metatrader 5 with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is vg2jana; do not use your email for login).
2. Besides, MT5 does not support 32-bit Windows anymore, so make sure that your Windows 10 is on 64-bit.
How to check?
You can check it by yourself (If it is written "Metatrader 5 x64" so your Windows is 64-bit and it should be supported by Metatrader 5):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
1. Yes I am connected to OANDA-Japan MT5 Live trading account. But the point is the account number listed under MQL5 website --> VPS is not correct. The one that is listed is an MT4 account of another broker. Things got messed up when I changed account from MT5 OANDA to MT4 CBTLimited. When I hover over the account that is displayed I get this tooltip "Migration required".
2. Yes, the MT5 is x64. I see this in terminal "OANDA MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2981".
3. I tried reinstalling MT5 but still no luck.
From what I understand this isn't as simple as synchronizing because the account registered and the one present are different. I request you to clean reset this VPS so that I can put in the server and account afresh.
clean?
I am public forum moderator, and I can not clean any reset.
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I see from your screenshot that your MQL5 VPS is for Metatrader 5 (and it can not be used for MT4 because it is impossible to transffer from MT5 to MT4).
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You can connect to your OANDA-Japan MT5 Live trading account and make synchronization/migration directly from Metatrader 5.
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From what I understand this isn't as simple as synchronizing because the account registered and the one present are different.
You registered MQL5 VPS on OANDA-Japan MT5 Live server/account, so it should be used on this trading account.
If you changed the trading account from OANDA to the other one so it should be in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vg2jana/hosting
But if you changed the trading account for this MQL5 subscription several hours ago only so you should wait because it is not immediate action.
- www.mql5.com
Thank you for your help. Unfortunately both the MT4 and MT5 accounts don't show the VPS in their respective metatraders so I have no clue how to synchronize. Let me ask the helpdesk if they can help by any means.
But they will ask for proofs: your Windows version by screenshot, your build of Metatraders from MT4/MT5 journal/logs, the journal/logs about what was written there, screenshot of Community tab of Metatrader that you sucessful login to Community tab with the logs to be written about it, and more ...
You provided just one screenshot only for the thread so I am affraid that they will nit help in case no any technical details are provided by the proofs/logs/screenshots and more.
Anyway - you can write to them ... may be - they will be able to check it without asking the details from you.
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One of my VPS server is showing a busy icon (column1) for 3 days now. I do not see start/stop options listed in the settings menu for this server. I need to change the account it operates on and it does not respond to any operation except change server. Any help is much appreciated.