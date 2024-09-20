Unable to login MQL5 in my Windows MT5
- Make sure that you are using your forum login (mcwmetrobus) and not your email;
- that you are using native forum password (and not facebook/google related password);
- make sure that you are having the one of the latest Windows version with 64-bit (Windows 10 64-bit; because MT5 does not support the Windows having 32-bit anymore);
- make sure that you ahve Internet Explorer installed on your computer with one of the latest version;
- make sure that you are not using any external VPS (because some external VPS providers were banned from MQL5 portal);
- make sure that you are using the latest stable/release version of MT5 or at least stable beta version (build 3021 as some stable beta build);
Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.13 06:04Read post #4 with the example about how to connect to Community tab (it is same for MT4 and MT5), and with the reasons (theoretical reasons, because you did not provide any technical details) why it may be the issue with connection.
Besides, - post #14 and post #15 (about how to fix).
Thanks for you advise. But i've tried the above possible solutions already and still cant login.
It is impossible to help more. Because you did not provide any technical data/information so I wrote the post above "in theoretical point of view".
You can try to go to my post above incl the links to find the reason for yourself.
Some more reason ("in theoretical point of view") - in case you are using old Windows version or new Windows with 32-bit (it is about 32-bit Windows for MT5):
MetaQuotes , 2021.10.13 09:43
Upgrade to the 64-bit version, please.
The old 32 bit version of build 2361 is not updated and will be disabled soon.
And it is about you can know your Windows version (64-bit or 32-bit):
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
The last reason (I am posting about all the reasons which I remember).
It is about MT4 but it should be same for MT5 (it is how the users fixed the similar issue):
mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48
SOLVED.
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work
Windows Updated(Server 2012 and 10, both X64), MT5 updated, files in the community folder deleted, ID and password correct(otherwise i cant login and type here), but still cant login.
Please contact service desk - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mcwmetrobus/servicedesk (choose any subject)
We will try to help you.
