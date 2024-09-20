Unable to login MQL5 in my Windows MT5 - page 2
same problem.
Make sure that you are not using any external VPS (some external VPS providers are banned from MQL5 services).
Besides, post 3 lines from your Metatrader journal (to know about your Windows version and your MT5 build):
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
What does the log (Journal) say?
Just authorization failed.
Running also x64 Win 10 Pro.
Also having the same problem. Just logged me out and cant get back in.
For more (which information should be provided to start any discussion about any possible issue) - read post #12
not external VPS
mql5 website , I can login.
2021.10.13 21:13:20.278 Data Folder: C:\Users\LST\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\DB0F64EEC7A2A5A4E798BF69494A9ACB
2021.10.13 21:13:20.278 Windows 7 Ultimate x64, IE 11, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i5-3470 @ 3.20GHz, Memory: 2599 / 8157 Mb, Disk: 62 / 199 Gb, GMT+8
there are some people have the same problem, maybe you have technical problem?
What is your build of Metatrader 5? Is it MT5? What is the build?
Besides, login and password on mql5 website are not the same for Metatrader Community tab in some cases.
For example,
Thus, login/password to website are not the same to login/password to Community tab in some cases.
----------------
By the way, I do not have any issue with Metatrader 5 build 3021 (and what is why I am asking your build ... are you using some latest beta builds of MT5?).
This is my MT5 build (and my Metatrader 5 is 64-bit; because 32-bit MT5 is not supported anymore):
Are you mean this build.
MT4?
Connect your MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server (create demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo) and update your MT4 to the latest build.
I do not have this issue with MT4 (because my build of MT4 is 1349).
So, update your MT4.
----------------
And make sure that you are using your forum login (do not use your email for login).
Your forum login is neovo007
----------------
Use some examples about how to install "clean" MT4 of any build ("clean" from any broker's ..):
How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
I don’t know why, but I re-downloaded icmarket mt4.
Then I re-installed, and it’s fine now, even FXDD not re-installed but can log in too.
Of course I used neovo007 to log in.
It was suddenly logged out, and then I can’t log in.
Thank you anyway.
Because there is one thread on the forum where the users stated that they had same (login) issue with MT4 build 1340.
But everything was solved by itself when they (users) updated MT4 to more higher build (and I updated too, and that is why I know about it).