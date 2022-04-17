I cannot install the Market indicators - page 2
Something wrong with your Windows or with your Metatrader.
So, it is something with your Windows (your home computer right? no VPS?), or with your Metatrader build downloaded from the broker, right).
Besides, you did not check exterts tab in Metatrader for possible errors.
example:
It´s this?
I see some error on your screenshot:
" ...indicator EURUSD, M1: global initialization failed"
So, something is wrong with your Windows or with those indicators, or with your MT4 installation.
I am not a coder so I can not help in case of "global initialization failed" ... I hope the coders may clarify about it (at least - what does it mean for example).
I was reading this page on Russian forum and this post (#11) of MetaQuotes.
And the conclusion may be the following:
and
hi,
as it showing in attached image here.
i have balance of $30 in my mql5 account.
when i am trying to rent Yucluster v6.28 (MT 5) for 3 months which cost $30.
it shows payment failed as in 2nd attached file.
please do favour to make it happen for me to rent Yucluster v6.28(mt5) rent for 3 months.
thank you
It is written as the following on your screenshot: "You can write to the service desk ..." so - do it.
Hello guys, am having a problem, I can't install purchased custom indicator from market in mt5, it's showing" installation failed". And the error message in the journal is this "failed download product 'Robos'( www.mql5.com:443 send[426:upgrade required]). Please help me.
It is almost impossible to help because you did not provide any technical information (no any details from you).
From theoretical points of view:
or
For item #1: ask seller for support.
For item #2: you can easy know your Windows version and Metatrader 5 build using the following step (3 lines from the journal/logs of Metatrader):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
And there are those 3 lines from my Metatrader 5:
So, as you see - I have MT5 64-bit (Metatrader 5 x64), build 3021, my Windows is Windows 10, and I have Internet Explorer installed (IE 11).
It is what my Metatrader told me (in the journal).
Because the support for 32-bit systems was stopped ... so you should know your system and your MT5: 32-bit or 64-bit.
Besides, the Market does not work without Internet Explorer installed (I have it as you see from the log above).
And I filled Community tab in Metatrader.
It is what the Metatrader told me about it (as a proof):
----------------
Thus, I provided some preliminary technical information here on the post, and users will help me in case I have some issue for example.
But you did not provide anything ... so sorry.
