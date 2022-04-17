I cannot install the Market indicators - page 2

Something wrong with your Windows or with your Metatrader.

  • Because I can proof that it work for me: you can check/see my Metatrader build, you can see my Windows version, and you can see that I filled Community tab (post ).
  • But there is no any information from you (no screenshot about build, no screenshot about Windows version, no any proofs that you filled Community tab; no any proof that you are adding Market indicator to the empty chart; no any screenshot about the errors in the Experts tab of Metatrader ... nothing).

So, it is something with your Windows (your home computer right? no VPS?), or with your Metatrader build downloaded from the broker, right).
Besides, you did not check exterts tab in Metatrader for possible errors.
example:

  • I checked on the post and place a screenshot;
  • you did not check and did not place screenshot; and you did not attach any Market indicator to the empty chart ... (at least we do not know about it).
It´s this?

 

I see some error on your screenshot:
" ...indicator EURUSD, M1: global initialization failed"

So, something is wrong with your Windows or with those indicators, or with your MT4 installation.
I am not a coder so I can not help in case of "global initialization failed" ... I hope the coders may clarify about it (at least - what does it mean for example).

 

I was reading this page on Russian forum and this post () of MetaQuotes.
And the conclusion may be the following:

  • update or reinstall Metatrader (I am having Metatrader build 1339),
    and
  • delete the products from Metatrader and install them once again (from same updated/re-installed Metatrader).
Thanks a lot Sergey, I will prove to reinstall mt4
 

hi,

as it showing in  attached image here.

i have balance of $30 in my mql5 account.

when i am trying to rent Yucluster v6.28 (MT 5) for 3 months which cost $30.

it shows payment failed as in 2nd attached file.

please do favour to make it happen for me to rent Yucluster v6.28(mt5) rent for 3 months.


thank you

Files:
mt5_yusluster.jpeg  93 kb
mt5_error.jpeg  79 kb
 
It is written as the following on your screenshot: "You can write to the service desk ..." so - do it.

 
Hello guys, am having a problem, I can't install purchased custom indicator from market in mt5, it's showing" installation failed". And the error message in the journal is this  "failed download product 'Robos'( www.mql5.com:443 send[426:upgrade required]). Please help me.
 
raymonds jesse #:
Hello guys, am having a problem, I can't install purchased custom indicator from market in mt5, it's showing" installation failed". And the error message in the journal is this  "failed download product 'Robos'( www.mql5.com:443 send[426:upgrade required]). Please help me.

It is almost impossible to help because you did not provide any technical information (no any details from you).

From theoretical points of view:

  1. it is the product which should be upgraded by the seller;
    or
  2. you are using old MT5 installed on 32-bit Windows computer.

For item #1: ask seller for support.

For item #2: you can easy know your Windows version and Metatrader 5 build using the following step (3 lines from the journal/logs of Metatrader):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

And there are those 3 lines from my Metatrader 5:

Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3021 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Terminal        Windows 10 build 19041, Intel Celeron N4020  @ 1.10GHz, 0 / 3 Gb memory, 59 / 118 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+1
Terminal        C:\Users\sgolo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

So, as you see - I have MT5 64-bit (Metatrader 5 x64), build 3021, my Windows is Windows 10, and I have Internet Explorer installed (IE 11).
It is what my Metatrader told me (in the journal).

Because the support for 32-bit systems was stopped ... so you should know your system and your MT5: 32-bit or 64-bit.
Besides, the Market does not work without Internet Explorer installed (I have it as you see from the log above).

And I filled Community tab in Metatrader.
It is what the Metatrader told me about it (as a proof):

2021.09.05 14:39:53.117 Network '3089673': trading has been enabled - netting mode
2021.09.05 14:39:53.519 MQL5.community  activated for 'newdigital', balance: 28.73
2021.09.05 14:39:54.085 MQL5.chats      activated for 'newdigital'
2021.09.05 14:39:54.974 Network '3089673': scanning network for access points

----------------

Thus, I provided some preliminary technical information here on the post, and users will help me in case I have some issue for example.
But you did not provide anything ... so sorry.

And I can only repeat the following:

From theoretical points of view:

  1. it is the product which should be upgraded by the seller;
    or
  2. you are using old MT5 installed on 32-bit Windows computer.
 
OK thanks would do that now, but I would love to know if I should stop trading with a 32-bit system.
