What is meaning Error "global initialization failed"

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[Deleted]  

Dear 

My one of client purchase a product after that he can't activate his problem, it give the error "global initialization failed"


Also he losing the activation when you try to install product in same computer. 

 
Mohammad Ali:

Dear 

My one of client purchase a product after that he can't activate his problem, it give the error "global initialization failed"


Also he losing the activation when you try to install product in same computer. 

Does your OnInit function always return "INIT_SUCCEEDED"?
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Global initialization failed - Build 1340

Ilyas, 2021.09.17 15:43

This issue might be related to third party software, antivirus for example

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

My newly purchases EA encounter global initialization failed error.

Pak Hong Poon, 2021.09.28 19:15

i dont know but someone told me about this problem, but after they restarted the vps and terminal, the error was gone
  • update or reinstall Metatrader,
    and
  • delete the products from Metatrader and install them once again (from same updated/re-installed Metatrader).


    •  
    MT4/mql4 question on the appropriate section please.
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