What is meaning Error "global initialization failed"
Dear
My one of client purchase a product after that he can't activate his problem, it give the error "global initialization failed"
Also he losing the activation when you try to install product in same computer.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.25 07:14Look at this thread: Global initialization failed - Build 1340
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Global initialization failed - Build 1340
Ilyas, 2021.09.17 15:43
This issue might be related to third party software, antivirus for example
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
My newly purchases EA encounter global initialization failed error.
Pak Hong Poon, 2021.09.28 19:15i dont know but someone told me about this problem, but after they restarted the vps and terminal, the error was gone
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Dear
My one of client purchase a product after that he can't activate his problem, it give the error "global initialization failed"
Also he losing the activation when you try to install product in same computer.