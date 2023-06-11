VPS payment
Yes, you can turn ON auto-renewal and make sure that you have enough money into your MQL5 account for these renewals.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Ok, thanks.
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Hi, I have rented VPS for one month. To do that I had to transfer money from my PayPal account to my MQL5 account. Is there a way to automate that? So I dont have to do it manually every month?