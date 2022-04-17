I cannot install the Market indicators
There is not enough technical data from you to help:
- MT4 or MT5?
- if MT5 so MT5 64 bit or MT5 32 bit?
- Windows 10? 64 bit or 32 bit?
- did you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login (jolugarpe), and proof about it in the journal?
- and more.
You can provide all necessary technical data for help, and if not so you can try to fdind the reason by yourself.
the platform is MT4 built 1335.
I have Windows 10 64 bits
If it does not work so - ask the author/seller of this indicator for support (because it may be something with this indicator for example).
My example with MT4.
1. This is my build of MT4:
2. This is the proof about Community tab login and the information about my Windows version:
3. I am going to install some free indicator from the Market:
4. I press "Download":
5. And indicator was installed, and I can attach this indicator to the chart:
The indicators download successfully.
I add them and no problem. I accept and then it appears "load correctly", but it does not load (it appears message of not responding "above in the MT4 platform.
This occurs only with MARKET indicators
It is not a problem of the indicator, because it happens with all of MARKET
Please post in English. This is an English Forum. If you want to communicate in Spanish, then please use the Spanish Forum.
And you can try on the way as I did (I made a screenshots with proofs that it works for me, but you made one screenshot only with one indicator ... you can do what I did).
Hello, I suddenly realized that when I try to install an indicator from the Market folder, I get a message "load successfully", but the platform does not respond, it does not install the indicator and I get another message saying "removed".
I have deleted the Market folder and reinstalled the purchased indicators but the same thing keeps happening.
Since MQL5 they do not answer me anything more than ask for help in the Forum ???????
Can someone help me find the solution? Thank you