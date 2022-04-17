I cannot install the Market indicators

Hello, I suddenly realized that when I try to install an indicator from the Market folder, I get a message "load successfully", but the platform does not respond, it does not install the indicator and I get another message saying "removed".

I have deleted the Market folder and reinstalled the purchased indicators but the same thing keeps happening.

Since MQL5 they do not answer me anything more than ask for help in the Forum ???????

Can someone help me find the solution? Thank you

 

There is not enough technical data from you to help:

  • MT4 or MT5?
  • if MT5 so MT5 64 bit or MT5 32 bit?
  • Windows 10? 64 bit or 32 bit?
  • did you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login (jolugarpe), and proof about it in the journal?
  • and more.

You can provide all necessary technical data for help, and if not so you can try to fdind the reason by yourself.

 

la plataforma es MT4 construida 1335.

Tengo Windows 10 64 bits


 
jolugarpe:

the platform is MT4 built 1335.

I have Windows 10 64 bits


You can delete this indicator and install it once again.
If it does not work so - ask the author/seller of this indicator for support (because it may be something with this indicator for example).
 

My example with MT4.

1. This is my build of MT4:

2. This is the proof about Community tab login and the information about my Windows version:

3. I am going to install some free indicator from the Market:

4.  I press "Download":

5. And indicator was installed, and I can attach this indicator to the chart:

 

If some Market indicator was removed from the chart so it may be for two reasons:

  • the activations were finished, or
  • bug in indicator or EA (ask the seller to fix it).

 

The indicators download successfully.

I add them and no problem. I accept and then it appears "load correctly", but it does not load (it appears message of not responding "above in the MT4 platform.

This occurs only with MARKET indicators


 

It is not a problem of the indicator, because it happens with all of MARKET

 
jolugarpe

jolugarpe:

It is not a problem of the indicator, because it happens with all of MARKET

You can try the other Market indicator (any free indicator from the Market).
And you can try on the way as I did (I made a screenshots with proofs that it works for me, but you made one screenshot only with one indicator ... you can do what I did).
 




