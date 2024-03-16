VPS problems - page 7
I mean this information (red) in the MT5 example. I miss them.
I do not know about this information (because I do not have MQL5 VPS now so can not check it in my Metatrader sorry).
But I know that if everything was migrated sucessfully so everything will be fine (migrated by chart(s) with EA(s) attached).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
metatrader vps hosting
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.07.08 12:12
After the synchronization of the trading environment with the MQL5 VPS, trading is performed in the VPS server, not locally in your MT4/5 platform.
So, you only have to check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see the message that says that everything (EA, indicators or signals) runs normally.
This is what it looks like for me:
You can monitor the trades (or possible issues) by using logs - look at my previous post.
I'll let it run. Still questions:
- Can I close the console (MetaTrader 5 app) on the local computer because everything is now on the VPS?
- Do I see the trades in the MetaTrader 5 app as before?
- Similarly, in the iOS/iPadOS apps of MT5, can I see the trades that are now running virtually on the server?
Thanks!
- Can I close the console (MetaTrader 5 app) on the local computer because everything is now on the VPS?
Yes. But make sure that everything is fine, and monitor the MQL5 VPS by the journals (there are two MQL5 VPS journals).
- Do I see the trades in the MetaTrader 5 app as before?
- Similarly, in the iOS/iPadOS apps of MT5, can I see the trades that are now running virtually on the server?
I think - yes.
About this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5 VPS- can I disable temporarily already migrated EA's by using stop button on the vps page- or do i have to remigrate with EA's removed
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.07.24 22:00
Yes, you can use the stop/start option of your MQL5 VPS to pause your EAs temporarily.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
VPS stop button
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.01.05 12:56
Yes, the Stop option will remove your EAs and indicators from MQL5 VPS, resulting in pausing/suspending your trading with them.
The Start option that you will see afterwards will reload your EAs and indicators automatically, resuming your trading.
And I do not have MQL5 VPS now (I will subscribe too but I do not have it now sorry). So, I can not help more in practical way.
hello Nick,
exactly the same here. from last friday I cannot run it. I tried everything I could, trying to starting up but always ends with close command.
- I have migrated/synced many times, tried run EA on my PC (EA works just fine on PC). Restarted, reinstalled, etc. Nothing.
Have you done any progress?
Unfortunately not, I tried to use the chatbot as suggested to get in contact with the service desk to ask them to migrate me to a new server, but I tested every permutation of the chatbot and it just sends you in a continuous loop - I couldn't find a way to bypass it to get in touch with an actual person.
Then I tried cancelling my VPS and you can then use the remaining minutes to open a new VPS, so I was successfully able to migrate myself to a new server that way... but even then I had the same issue and the EA couldn't open new orders for me on the new VPS, even though it can when running on my PC (and it previously could via VPS prior to that Friday!)
In the end I have had to give up on the metatrader VPS service, as the customer support isn't sufficient for issues like this, and despite my best efforts I couldn't find a solution. So I am going to use a different VPS service instead, which is annoying as I had subscribed for 12 months with the metatrader VPS but I don't really see any other option now.
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161 (MT5)