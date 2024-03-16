VPS problems - page 3
Hello I'm facing a big proble of migration failure. It is the first time i buy a VPS and it has been already 3 days i can't access and already paid for the service.
I checked the journal but nothing shows.
I attach some photos
PLEASE I NEED SOME HELP AND SUPPORT
The message says: please check the journal of your platform, not your MQL5 VPS's.
Check the Journal and Experts tabs of your terminals for details.
same topic....
NY4 31: 6384938
failed to migrate, running / not possible to stop/restart/synchronize
last entry into logs older than 26hrs latest sync platform vs. vps: 12 hrs ago
thanks
Move to another MQL5 VP server and try again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I am trying to update the EAs from my MT4 platform to my Virtual server. When I try to synchronize the server I am getting the following message.
Virtual hosting 6462622 failed to get a status for 6462622 failed to execute the migrate command.
What is the resolution please?
If the problem persists, follow the advice in the above post.
i have the same problem, on the journal said "failed to connect to server 'MQL5 Singapore 03' (18.136.60.134:443 failed)"
You can move to an other server -
Hello,
When I want to take a vps, it tells me that there is no host server available. But when I disconnect, there are. What should I do?
You can move to an other server -
i have change my server but it doesn't immediately change, does it normal?
i have change my server but it doesn't immediately change, does it normal?
You need to restart your MT4/5 terminal to take effect.