VPS problems - page 3

Daniel.vn8 #:

Hello I'm facing a big proble of migration failure. It is the first time i buy a VPS and it has been already 3 days i can't access and already paid for the service.


I checked the journal but nothing shows.

I attach some photos

PLEASE I NEED SOME HELP AND SUPPORT


The message says: please check the journal of your platform, not your MQL5 VPS's.

Check the Journal and Experts tabs of your terminals for details.

 

same topic....

NY4 31: 6384938

failed to migrate, running / not possible to stop/restart/synchronize

last entry into logs older than 26hrs latest sync platform vs. vps: 12 hrs ago


thanks

 
shawnmorgan #:

Move to another MQL5 VP server and try again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 

I am trying to update the EAs from my MT4 platform to my Virtual server. When I try to synchronize the server I am getting the following message.

Virtual hosting 6462622 failed to get a status for 6462622 failed to execute the migrate command.

What is the resolution please?

 
David Devine #:

If the problem persists, follow the advice in the above post.

 
i have the same problem, on the journal said "failed to connect to server 'MQL5 Singapore 03' (18.136.60.134:443 failed)"
 
Herly Syamsigi #:
You can move to an other server -

 

Hello, 

When I want to take a vps, it tells me that there is no host server available. But when I disconnect, there are. What should I do?

 
Sergey Golubev #:

i have change my server but it doesn't immediately change, does it normal? 

 
Herly Syamsigi #:

i have change my server but it doesn't immediately change, does it normal? 

You need to restart your MT4/5 terminal to take effect.

