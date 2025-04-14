Metatrader VPS Service Help
You can read about MQL5 VPS here: How MQL5 VPS works.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
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To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
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- www.mql5.com
You can read about MQL5 VPS here: How MQL5 VPS works.
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Hi Sergey, it does not answer how many copies I can have in my cloud.
Hi Sergey, it does not answer how many copies I can have in my cloud.
It is not standard VPS with RDC (Remote Desktop Connection) - it is written in the Rules (I am recommending to read this Rules because it may be the answer to some your questions).
- www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes' concept of VPS is more that of a Virtual Application Service of the MetaTrader desktop application, so its naming is somewhat misleading.
That being said, given that it is in effect a headless virtual MetaTrader in the cloud, it has the same limitations as the desktop version, of only allowing one trading account at a time.
It also does not allow the use of DLL calls, and the maximum number of charts is lower than that of the desktop version.
How to use it, is described in more detail in the MQL5 VPS section.
Ah I see, so I will cancel the 3 months subscription.
I wanna have 3 instances of metatrader running parallel connected to different accounts.
You are right, it is misleading, not really a VPS.
Don´t know why people suggested this, I wanted a true/classic VPS service.
Don´t know why people suggested this, I wanted a true/classic VPS service.
Since most users don't have the skill or knowledge to manage a proper VPS with server software (where one has to manage everything, including the security); this type of virtual application by MetaQuotes is much easier for them to manage. Obviously, for those more skilled, a true VPS is more interesting than a virtual application.
Since most users don't have the skill or knowledge to manage a proper VPS with server software (where one has to manage everything, including the security); this type of virtual application by MetaQuotes is much easier for them to manage. Obviously, for those more skilled, a true VPS is more interesting than a virtual application.
Now you have completed your assessment Fernando, MQL5 VPS is an easy setup to use solution for non experts.
Since most users don't have the skill or knowledge to manage a proper VPS with server software (where one has to manage everything, including the security); this type of virtual application by MetaQuotes is much easier for them to manage. Obviously, for those more skilled, a true VPS is more interesting than a virtual application.
Most VPS are managed, of course you can choose to self manage but there is no reason to, the price difference is very small.
I have just purchased a service which in 5min was up and running via remote access from my desktop.
Even managed VPS services may be too difficult for most MetaTrader users to use.
One has only to look at the forum posts to see how so many of them can't even manage their own PC's and struggle even to do the most basic tasks with MetaTrader itself.
For those users, MetaQuotes VPS solution is much easier to use than even a managed VPS.
Kindly help , this is what i have after migrating
I have had 4 charts opened , ie. boom 1000,900, crash 1000,900 and each has an indicator , but still i cant get any signal from the indicator
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I just paid for 3 months of VPS.
I had used a VPS before and I could access my server from any computer using remote access, and I could install several instances of metatrader running parallel.
I see that the metatrader service is different. It asked me to migrate my account and settings. I choose ok.
Ok, but how many migrations can I make to my server? What if I Wanna have 3 live accounts running different EAs at the same time?
I can only access the VPS using metatrader? How do I change the configuration of EAs on the VPS? Do I just change the settings on my machine and it updates the VPS?
Thanks for your help