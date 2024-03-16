VPS problems - page 6
Thanks for the reply, however, the point was to have sufficient funds for the payment in your profile card, let's say the first answer is no longer needed, regards.
Sorry Sergej, could you explain the procedure to me, I'm a beginner, so I have to go to my profile and then make a deposit.....How, thanks. (before there was a way to make the payment directly from the VPS card, now it seems changed)
It did not change. The users can pay by Visa card.
But some card is not accepted sometimes for unknown reason ... besides - it may take the days for fund to come to MQK5 VPS (because it is the international payment anyway).
So, it is much more easier to deposit fund to user profile and pay directly from it.
Your link on your profile is this one: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alfon45/accounting/choosein
Hi Sergey, I just tried syncing/migrating again and am still having the same problems. Once again, I've tried running the EA on PC terminal and the order is placed, but on VPS it just keeps erroring.
I've also tried stopping the server and restarting it prior to syncing/migrating, and have even uninstalled and then reinstalled IG MT4, but none of it has worked. Something weird has happened to the VPS since last Friday.
hello Nick,
exactly the same here. from last friday I cannot run it. I tried everything I could, trying to starting up but always ends with close command.
- I have migrated/synced many times, tried run EA on my PC (EA works just fine on PC). Restarted, reinstalled, etc. Nothing.
Have you done any progress?
Thanks!
Thanks!
No errors. EA was loaded successfully.
I did all of that. No errors at all, everything loaded correctly, but it still doesn't show the chart nor the time window (environment). Why is this entry missing from the MT5 app? I deleted it and tried again. No change.
MQL5 VPS is the Metatrader in cloud, it means: you/we can not see any charts and can not connect to this VPS by using RDP.
Look at this post about how to monitor everything (and how to check): #1
I mean this information (red) in the MT5 example. I miss them.