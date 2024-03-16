VPS problems - page 2

gerasimos Bouras-Vallianatos:

My VPS is still not working and shows the same error after the restart.

Sergey Golubev:
Hello, I did exactly what was described on the post but it didn`t work, I wrote to the service desk but they have not replied to me and its about a day that I have this problem for something that I am paying to use and there is no solution yet. I am really disappointed from the provided service.

 
gerasimos Bouras-Vallianatos:

As far as I see - the service desk replied to you that it was fixed - read post (it was reply to you).
If not - write to the service desk (because as far as I understand - it was already/totally fixed).
VPS problems
VPS problems
  • 2021.07.13
  • www.mql5.com
My vps on the mt4 platform was working fine until today that I wanted to stop it and then migrate again I faced some serious issues...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Hello, sorry I saw the reply and I did what I should but it had no result yet, its shows the same error.I attached two screenshots so you can see it.

gerasimos Bouras-Vallianatos:

This is your profile/hosting: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gerasimosbouras-vallianatos/hosting

Do it once again from your profile, after that - restart your Metatrader and migrate once again.
If it does not work - write to the service desk (I can not help you here with VPS).
 
My issue is fixed.
 

Faced with the same problem. Since I renewed my subscription to VPS (7.7.21), my signals are no longer copied to my account. I'm asking for help.


Greeting

 
Maligrof:

Your hosting is active and working. Make sure you have your signal subscription migrated to it. Try to enable copying in your local terminal and then migrate again.

 
Check the subscription procedure just in case you missed something:

Hello I'm facing a big proble of migration failure. It is the first time i buy a VPS and it has been already 3 days i can't access and already paid for the service.


I checked the journal but nothing shows.

I attach some photos

PLEASE I NEED SOME HELP AND SUPPORT

journal migration failure

