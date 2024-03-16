VPS problems - page 2
My VPS is still not working and shows the same error after the restart.
You can do exactly that was described on the post #8 (if not - write to the service desk and they check).
Hello, I did exactly what was described on the post but it didn`t work, I wrote to the service desk but they have not replied to me and its about a day that I have this problem for something that I am paying to use and there is no solution yet. I am really disappointed from the provided service.
If not - write to the service desk (because as far as I understand - it was already/totally fixed).
As far as I see - the service desk replied to you that it was fixed - read post #8 (it was reply to you).
Hello, sorry I saw the reply and I did what I should but it had no result yet, its shows the same error.I attached two screenshots so you can see it.
This is your profile/hosting: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gerasimosbouras-vallianatos/hosting
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
VPS problems
Alexey Petrov, 2021.07.14 11:29
Try to start the instance from your profile\hosting, then restart your MetaTrader and try to migrate again.
If it does not work - write to the service desk (I can not help you here with VPS).
Faced with the same problem. Since I renewed my subscription to VPS (7.7.21), my signals are no longer copied to my account. I'm asking for help.
Greeting
Your hosting is active and working. Make sure you have your signal subscription migrated to it. Try to enable copying in your local terminal and then migrate again.
Check the subscription procedure just in case you missed something:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hello I'm facing a big proble of migration failure. It is the first time i buy a VPS and it has been already 3 days i can't access and already paid for the service.
I checked the journal but nothing shows.
I attach some photos
PLEASE I NEED SOME HELP AND SUPPORT