metatrader vps hosting
how do I connect to the metatrader vps hosting I have the vps icon in my navigator section . the journal said it has started and in my setting it is there
I am more than likely missing something silly but I need help Thanking you in advance Keith
You upload the EA and indicators you want to use on your charts, setup your settings and click the Autotrading button.
Then you right click the: Synchronize Experts, Indicators option on the MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window.
Finally, check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see if everything runs OK.
If its a signal you are copying, you setup the signals settings in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals and then you right click the: Synchronize Signal only option on the MQL5 VPS server.
You upload the EA and indicators you want to use on your charts, setup your settings and click the Autotrading button.
Then you right click the: Synchronize Experts, Indicators option on the MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window.
Finally, check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see if everything runs OK.
If its a signal you are copying, you setup the signals settings in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals and then you right click the: Synchronize Signal only option on the MQL5 VPS server.
i subscribe to copy trade but my account is not copying the trade why
1. Check the subscription procedure once again (just in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
2. And check log files in your Metatrader (and check VPS log files in case you are using MQL5 VPS, because can know about how it works and check it - using log files).
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
how do I know it is working I see no difference on the chart the chart still shows 266 ms same as before I am not sure what I should be seeing.
After the synchronization of the trading environment with the MQL5 VPS, trading is performed in the VPS server, not locally in your MT4/5 platform.
So, you only have to check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see the message that says that everything (EA, indicators or signals) runs normally.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
how do I connect to the metatrader vps hosting I have the vps icon in my navigator section . the journal said it has started and in my setting it is there
I am more than likely missing something silly but I need help Thanking you in advance Keith