I can't subcribe to signals via Mac and via Windows. Downloaded via MQL5.com website
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
I have an old Windows laptop, which is still working. I thought I try to install MT5 , and guess what..? I can subscribe to signals via my Windows laptop either. II hoped after reading several topics on this forum, that I am able to subscribe to signals. Under tools, options, there is no signal button.
My windows laptop is 64 bit.
I've taken the exact steps as mentioned in https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- In the community tab I've typed in my MQL5 login and password
- In the search area on my MT5 platform I've selected a signal I want to subscribe
- in the toolbox window of MT5 platform I've clicked on the name of the signal
- in the MT5 terminal window I've clicked on the green subscribe button to the right
and then nothing happens. According to the ' how to describe' forum tips I have to fill in my MQL5 password, but no window opens
I' ve have this issue both on my Mac and Windows laptop. The one thing that stands out is that under tools, options, there is nog signal page next to community. Can that be the issue?
Also on the bottom of the MT5 platform there is nog signal button. `According to the metatrader5.com video, there should be a signal button between alerts and code base:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT&t=5s
Everything is started with the following:
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
This is my Metatrader (yes, I repeated everything from the message above):You can see that I am having Windows 64 bit and my Metatrader 5 is having the build 2885 (MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2885), and I am having Inernet Explorer installed version 11 (IE 11).
You can do same.
I mean: if someone is having some issue with Metatrader so everything is started with this one.
Next one.
I filled Community tab with my forum login (not by my email) and my forum password (the password should be the native one; not received via google/facebook).
and it is my proof that I login to Community:
What about you?
After that - you login to your trading account: real/live account in case you want to subscribe to paid signal; or demo account in case you want to subscribe to free signal.
And screenshot please.
After that - you are subscribing (of course, you have money on your mql5 forum profile).
If something wrong so I should upload Metatrader journal/logs to check for possible error.
It is about how everything should be discussed here in case of possible issue/error (by precenting the proofs).
Nothing will be discussed (and no any help) in case the user are not providing any technical details by screenshots and logs (look at my posts above).
here are my first 3 lines from my journal tab
here is my
Next one.
I filled Community tab with my forum login (not by my email) and my forum password (the password should be the native one; not received via google/facebook).
and it is my proof that I login to Community:
What about you?
Sergey Golubev, 2021.04.27 09:53
After that - you login to your trading account: real/live account in case you want to subscribe to paid signal; or demo account in case you want to subscribe to free signal.
And screenshot please.
After that - you are subscribing (of course, you have money on your mql5 forum profile).
If something wrong so I should upload Metatrader journal/logs to check for possible error.
It is about how everything should be discussed here in case of possible issue/error (by precenting the proofs).
Nothing will be discussed (and no any help) in case the user are not providing any technical details by screenshots and logs (look at my posts above).
More to check: