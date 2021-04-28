Can't subscribe to signals - page 3
The subscription button is disabled
"subscription not permitted"
What can I do to fix it?
read this thread from the beginning.
here is my info:
I've activated MQl5 community
checked all the boxes including signals "signalen"
in the toolbox there is no signals tab
also under tools, options there is no signals tab
My windows laptop is 64 bit.
I've taken the exact steps as mentioned in https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- In the community tab I've typed in my MQL5 login and password
- In the search area on my MT5 platform I've selected a signal I want to subscribe
- in the toolbox window of MT5 platform I've clicked on the name of the signal
- in the MT5 terminal window I've clicked on the green subscribe button to the right
and then nothing happens. According to the ' how to describe' forum tips I have to fill in my MQL5 password, but no window opens
I' ve have this issue both on my Mac and Windows laptop. The one thing that stands out is that under tools, options, there is nog signal page next to community. Can that be the issue?
So, connect your MT5 to your trading account and subscribe to the signal:
if your trading account is demo account so you can subscribe to free signal;
if your trading account is real/live account so you can subscribe to paid signal only.
If some is wrong so look at Metatrader jornal/logs about what was written there.