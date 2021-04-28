Can't subscribe to signals - page 4
I've used biebel instead of Biebel, and no signals tab was added. According to my MQL5.community confirmation my login name is Biebel
Your login is according to your profile page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biebel
----------------
It is very strange about Signal tab ...
You can try to update MT5 to the next build:
and try to connect to the toher broker (to MetaQuotes-Demo server for example) - it may be your broker disabled the signals .. who knows ..
Besides, if you are trying to subscribe to the signal (and if you have money enough on your mql5 forum account/profile) so it should be writtem something in MT5 journal/logs in case of sucessful or not for example.
Ok, I’ve looked at an demo account and you are right. The demo account has a signals tab at my broker account doesn’t. I am going to contact my broker. Depending on their answer, going to change brokers. Thanks for your help!!!
There are times where the broker disable the signal tab on their metatrader version. I assume that broker disabled it because they are don't support / not allowing signal copy. Good luck!
my prop firm disable the signal tab in mt4
Hello!
The same problems occurs for me.
Although I have logged into my MQl5 account, when trying to subscribe with MQl5 funds (which I have enough) this type of message pops up:
Could You help here?
Are you logged into your MQL5 account with your elinaz login and NOT your email or facebook, in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community?
If yes, restart your computer and try again.
Yes, the account is the same - ElinaZ;
And no, unfortunately restarting my computer didnt work here.
I am kind of amused as this is the first time I encounter situation like this.
read this thread from the beginning (the topic starter could not subscribe to the signal because his broker disabled this options).
----------------
Everything is started with the following:
This is my Metatrader (yes, I repeated everything from the message above):
You can do same.
I mean: if someone is having some issue with Metatrader so everything is started with this one.
----------------
You have 35 dollars on your balance.
Are you sure that it is enough?
Talked to my broker, due to change in settings it was to possibe to subcribe to signals. They've changed the settings and now I can subcribe. I was really happy with this, I am just new on MT5 and had troubles understanding the platform.
What I did until now:
- swapped my mac for Windows
- Downloaded MT5 platform
- Checked whether my login is correct (tools, options, community): used both biebel and Biebel just to be sure
-under search MT5 platform type in the signal
- clicked on name of the signal in blue
- cicked on the green subcribe in the terminal window
- then a window opens asking me to "start copyin in metatrader" when I click on this buttin nothing happens. According to MT5 the instruction a window should open asking me for my password.
The only thing I've noticed is that if I click on the green subscribe button in MT5 terminal, I see on the op right next to the arow a yellow mark. If I open the arrow a message pops up (in dutch) saying Mt5setup.exe is blocked as this tye can be harmul for my device. I am nt usre whetehr this message blocks my subscription. Any suggestions?