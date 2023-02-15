Custom Symbols - GBPUSD.PRO vs. GBPUSD
- eurusd.pro -> eurusd copytrade ?
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
- Your symbols and your datafeeds in Metatrader 5
It depends on how many symbols are proposed by the broker ... for example:
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
----------------
It is related to the mapping -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.17 21:34
...
------------------
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
- XAUUSD == GOLD
- XAGUSD == SILVER
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
----------------
So, it is better to use same broker and same account type with the signal provider.
It depends on how many symbols are proposed by the broker ... for example:
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
----------------
It is related to the mapping -
----------------
So, it is better to use same broker and same account type with the signal provider.
I live in the USA so there are very few brokers I'm able to use. That being said, GBPUSD.PRO is the only symbol similar to GBPUSD that my broker offers. As such, I would think the terminal would map this correctly—but it does not. Can I map it manually or is there another check I should perform?
I live in the USA so there are very few brokers I'm able to use. That being said, GBPUSD.PRO is the only symbol similar to GBPUSD that my broker offers. As such, I would think the terminal would map this correctly—but it does not. Can I map it manually or is there another check I should perform?
The mapping is going to be in automatic way (no way to map it manually).
As to mapping - you can look at Metatrader journal (or at MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using this VPS) - about what was written there:
- if it is written something as "..no symbol found" error so it is related to the mapping;
- "signal copying for '...' is prohibited by your broker" - it is related to the broker;
- besides, you should enable the symbols in the Market Watch (it helps in some cases).
The mapping is going to be in automatic way (no way to map it manually).
As to mapping - you can look at Metatrader journal (or at MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using this VPS) - about what was written there:
- if it is written something as "..no symbol found" error so it is related to the mapping;
- "signal copying for '...' is prohibited by your broker" - it is related to the broker;
- besides, you should enable the symbols in the Market Watch (it helps in some cases).
I am having this same problem and am receiving the "...no symbol found", which I understand is related to mapping. For example, my signal is trying to trade EURUSDm but my broker calls that signal EURUSD.mini. Is there anything I can do besides changing brokers? Like @jbjackson91 I am in the US and there are limited brokers that all us. Is this something the broker would have to help me with, or is it a setting that I can change?
I am having this same problem and am receiving the "...no symbol found", which I understand is related to mapping. For example, my signal is trying to trade EURUSDm but my broker calls that signal EURUSD.mini. Is there anything I can do besides changing brokers? Like @jbjackson91 I am in the US and there are limited brokers that all us. Is this something the broker would have to help me with, or is it a setting that I can change?
There are two reasons for this "...no symbol found" error:
- your broker is proposing more than one symbol for EURUSD (for example: EURUSD.mini and some more EURUSD... symbol),
- or margin calculation for EURUSD.mini is not Forex (you can check it on symbol specification in Metatrader).
So, the only way to fix it is to change the broker sorry.
There are two reasons for this "...no symbol found" error:
- your broker is proposing more than one symbol for EURUSD (for example: EURUSD.mini and some more EURUSD... symbol),
- or margin calculation for EURUSD.mini is not Forex (you can check it on symbol specification in Metatrader).
So, the only way to fix it is to change the broker sorry.
example -
this broker (broker's server) is proposing two symbols for EURUSD:
and this broker is proposing one symbol for EURUSD:
Same with specification (you can open demo account with new broker to check it).
I just checked and margin calculation for EURUSD.mini is "forex". So this means I need a new broker?
Also check Market Watch window because all the symbols should be accepted there:
Anyway, you need the other broker in case of "...no symbol found" error.
I just explained about what to check in case you will select the broker for subscription.
I think - your broker is proposing more than 1 symbol for EURUSD.
Also check Market Watch window because all the symbols should be accepted there:
Anyway, you need the other broker in case of "...no symbol found" error.
I just explained about what to check in case you will select the broker for subscription.
In this case, the signal I am trading is only trades EURUSDm, so if I were to "hide" all of the other EURUSD... symbols, does that work?
In this case, the signal I am trading is only trades EURUSDm, so if I were to "hide" all of the other EURUSD... symbols, does that work?
It does not matter what the signal is trading.
It is matter about how many those symbols you have in Metatrader (or proposed by your broker) and which margin calculation by specification.
Hiding the symbols in the Market Watch will not help.
You will need the other trading account with the other broker (and signal subscription can be moved to new trading account in easy way).
Because I just explaned about the following: what to check in case you will open new trading account with the other broker:
open the demo first, check everything (look at my posts above), and if it is fine with mapping - create real account with this broker.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use