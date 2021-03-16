New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2815: Access to the Depth of Market from Python, revamped Debugger, and Profiler improvements - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I confirm, PlaySound returns false as if it hasn't found the sound file... It is a bug because the sound file is in the correct directory...
Please fix this bug asap, thanks
One user reported in Chinese forum that this issue was fixed with new 2816 beta build:
forum
New version of MetaTrader 5 platform build 2815: access to market depth from Python, improve debugger and analysis tools
Tiecheng Fu , 2021.03.02 13:45
Thanks for your reply, the problem has been fixed, thank you!
milad:
I have a script whenever run with shortcut it load and open chart from a url,today I find out does not create vertical line,after digging I find out what is happening.
ChartApplyTemplate does not work with ObjectCreate, if you comment ChartApplyTemplate the code work probably:
Profiler improvements? By what criteria? The profiler the way it is treated for quite some time (in build 2817 it is even worse) is useless. Period.
Just in case somebody needs to know how a profiler looks like, here is one (Intel) example : https://software.intel.com/content/www/us/en/develop/tools/oneapi/components/vtune-profiler.html
Profiler improvements? By what criteria? The profiler the way it is treated for quite some time (in build 2817 it is even worse) is useless. Period.
Just in case somebody needs to know how a profiler looks like, here is one (Intel) example : https://software.intel.com/content/www/us/en/develop/tools/oneapi/components/vtune-profiler.html
We found an issue with the Market Upgrade process on MT5
If you add a new buffer to an indicator on MT5 and publish it to the Market then any existing charts won't get the new buffer
NOTES:
1) The buffer is also missing from Indicators/Colors dialog and hitting the reset button does not resolve the issue, nor does restarting the terminal
2) If the indicator is removed from the chart and re-applied then the new buffer will appear as expected (but any parameter changes will be lost)
3) Templates defined with version 1 of the indicator will also remove the new buffer when applied to version 2 indicators
4) This appears to be caused by the .chr files in MQL5/Profiles/Default directory that contain <graph> </graph> sections which override the number of buffers defined by the indicator
5) MetaEditor and the recompile process do some "magic" to upgrade the .chr files and do not suffer from this issue. (This same magic doesn't get applied when the indicators are upgraded in the market)
6) We have tested this issue in the marketplace, but the same issue can be recreated without the market by deploying ex5 files to a testing directory under Indicators and then overwriting the ex5 files with a new version before restarting the terminal
There is a nasty workaround to add a new <graph> </graph> section to each chr and tpl files, but this isn't something we'd want other users to attempt
Hello,
I think the last build of meta editor can't support save file it ending XXXXXv1.2
There is no problem with files ending 1.1, 1.3 and so on.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2815: Access to Depth of Market from Python, improvements in the debugger and profiler
Renat Fatkhullin , 03/20/20/09 09:48 PM
In the latest beta, you can explicitly disable terminal sections:
Hi,
I've downloaded beta release 2828 and I'm experiencing again memory problems during optimalisations with a lots of passes.
Recently this was issue was solved, but I see this problems came back.
I have a AMD3900x CPU of 32 GB RAM.
When these problems arise, I stop the optimalisation and than I restart it again without closing the platform; than it will do the rest of the passes.
I hope it will be solved quickly; this issue has been hanging around longtime !
Thx,
DannyUPDATE: release 2832 is making this problem even bigger !!!
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, February the 26th, 2021. The new version features the following changes:
Three new functions allow quick obtaining of data for statistical calculations and machine learning tasks, which can be implemented using a plethora of out-of-the-box Python libraries.
The Task Manager enables monitoring of resources consumed by the platform. You can view the amount of memory consumed by charts, CPU resources used by Expert Advisors and other performance metrics. If your platform performance slows down, you can easily detect and fix the problem.
Code optimization mode can be disabled in order to include more details in the profiling report. Code speed without optimization can be several times slower, but this mode provides a wider code coverage. Please note that with optimization code bottlenecks can be imprecise.
A milder profiling mode can be set by disabling the "Enable inlining in profiling".
The optimization management option has also been added to project settings.
MQL5 profiler symbol: 'EURUSD'
MQL5 profiler period: 'H1'
MQL5 profiler date from: '2021.01.01'
MQL5 profiler date to: '2021.02.22'
MQL5 profiler ticks mode: 'every tick'
MQL5 profiler execution delay: 0 ms
MQL5 profiler deposit: 10000
MQL5 profiler currency: 'USD'
MQL5 profiler leverage: 1:100
MQL5 profiler profit in pips: NO
MQL5 profiler profile data received (4640 bytes)
MQL5 profiler 758 total measurements, 0/0 errors, 470 kb of stack memory analyzed
MQL5 profiler 7782 total function frames found (1929 mql5 code, 342 built-in, 1403 other, 4108 system)
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Hi Metaquotes Team,
I have opened Just2 Trade MT5 account. They offer more than 10 000/10 287 !! symbols of financial instruments - see attached file - but I can see in MT5 Market Watch (build 2832) max 5000 after clicking "Show All". Is it possible to see more or it depends on broker MT5 configuration. Probably it is possible add manually new symbol but it takes me (rest 5287 instruments" a huge of time .
Notes: In MT5 manual I have found that max possible is only 1000 visible symbols in Market Watch?
Best Regards
OldForexTrader