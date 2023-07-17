X Installation is failed
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your login is therobotictrader
- check your new purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/therobotictrader/market
And this is about what to check:
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
I am trying my MT4 (build1320).
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
.. and finally - you can use the following procedure (to re-new the purchases in the Market tab):
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
I have checked all that you suggested.
The journal tab has the following Messages:
2021.02.14 17:43:54.295 MQL5 Market Start the activation of the purchased product 'XXXXXXX'
2021.02.14 17:43:56.452 MQL5 Market failed download product 'XXXXXXX' (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [500: Internal Server Error])
I have checked all that you suggested.
Did you check Internet Explorer installed by 11 version?
And Metatrader journal confirmed the sucessful Community login?
Did you delete mql5.market.* file and mql4.market.* file and restart Metatrader after that?
if it does not help so you can read this thread: MQL4 Market: failed download product [500] (one user found the decision, you can read post #54 of this thread about it, but it is related to the product itself).
OK the only thing I did since my last post was restart both terminal.
Now installed successfully.
Thank you for your help!
I have the same issue. I use 4 terminals split over 3 devices/Ips never had issues. Earlier today bought a new EA was able to install it and now i cannot download anything from market anymore... IE is updates, MQL community & market files deleted, login to mql community without issue but no matter what i cannot download shit on any of the 3 devices, even with another mql login.. always error 500 idk what to do anymore....
I have got same issue with also my clients VPS. so I think I am not alone.
I am receiving this error message when trying to install newly purchased EA's on both MT4 & MT5.
I've restarted my VPS and the error message remains so asking if it's an MQL issue?
Any help would be much appreciated