mql5 downloads blocked
Hi, I am trying to download the MetaTrader 5 from the mql5.com website and I am not able to.
Is it external VPS (not MQL5 VPS)?
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Which error number or which error when you are trying to download MT5?
Did you try to download MT5 from the broker's website? Try from the broker to download.
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Can you open any webpage on this forum from your VPS? if yes (if you can) so, most probably - IP of your VPS is not blocked by mql5.
Which error number or which error when you are trying to download MT5?
Did you try to download MT5 from the broker's website? Try from the broker to download.
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Can you open any webpage on this forum from your VPS? if yes (if you can) so, most probably - IP of your VPS is not blocked by mql5.
It's an external VPS from an EU VPS provider
The problem is that I bought an EA and when I try to connect to the community from inside the MT5 (downloaded it on a different computer and installed it on the VPS) I get the message "authorization failed"
From what I understand this is because my VPS IP is blocked.
I get the message "authorization failed"
This message may have a lot of reasons ... for example: you used email instead of native forum login, and so on.
One of the reason is "host file issue" -
- 2024.01.06
- www.mql5.com
Webzilla?
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Webzilla had a problem in past with this website and/or Market here. So, some people consider Webzilla as a subnet of Zomro -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.10 13:46
Non-MQ VPS providers are allowed ... but not all of them.
For example - Zomro VPS provider was banned together with all subnets ( look at post #19).
And as I see from screenshot on post #1 - it is Webzilla, Netherlands - which may be subnet of Zomro.
Or his VPS was temporarily banned by IP (temporarily - means: for sereval hours up to 1 or 2 days).
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this is my provider
Subnets of Zomro are having the different names, and most of them do not have Zomro by name.
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PS -
as login I am using the native username not email and it's failing. I used the same login to connect to webpage and it works so credentials are correct.
Login to the forum and login to Community tab of Metatrader (which is located at Tools - Options - Community) are two different things which can not be compared with each other.
Did you check host file issue? are you sure that everything in fine with that? Because I personally had this issue on one of my PC for example ...
I post here what I know and found so you are able to check everything once again (host file; download MT5 from your broker; check your login and password for Community tab; visit any webpage of this forum from your VPS - just to be sure that IP is not banned; and more and more).
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If the users are having some other ideas about so it will be good.
I post here what I know and found so you are able to check everything once again (host file; download MT5 from your broker; check your login and password for Community tab; visit any webpage of this forum from your VPS - just to be sure that IP is not banned; and more and more).
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If the users are having some other ideas about so it will be good.
I am able to access this page from inside my VPS and with my credentials.
Thanks for the help. I will try to dig a bit more.
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Hi, I am trying to download the MetaTrader 5 from the mql5.com website and I am not able to.
From what I understand my VPS IP is blocked although it was working in the past. I discussed it with my VPS provider and they stated that the issue/block is on mql5 side
The biggest issue now is that I purchased an EA from the market and I am not able to login to the community from inside my MetaTrader 5.