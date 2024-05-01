Can't Login to MQL5 through MT4 - Login Failed.
Filling Community tab in Metatrader?
Make sure that you login using forum password (because google/facebook related passwords will not work in this case).
So use native forum password which is not related to facebook or google for example (because some users came here from google and facebook without native forum password). You can change password by using the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
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1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
Same problem here, everything worked fine till recent just now mt4 login fail . all above are fine IE 11 and everything fine, changed also pass ,still login failed from mt4 market tab or from community.
Use your forum login to fill Community tab.
Your forum login is metaal
And update your MT4 in your home computer to build 1350.
read the thread from the beginning for more options.
Dear mql5 Team, I am unable to login to MQL5 Community on my pc with the login details provided to me. I keep getting a Login failed message. I can only login through my android phone through which I am writing this note. Please kindly help urgently.
I am not mql5 team (I am public forum moderator) but I can reply.
Your situation is impossible to fix from outside because no one knows any technical details of your PC and so on (you know it only).
And because of that - you should fix it by yourself for selecting the most appropriate reason for this issue (read the reasons below the post).
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You login in the chats/messages of Metatrader instead of login to Community tab of Metatrader.
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Besides, there are many reasons why the users could not login:
- antivirus and/or firewall;
- old Windows version;
- old build of Metatrader 5;
- using external VPS;
- "error 403" or "error 405" in Metatrader journal when trying to check the market tab (read this blog post about the reasons with error number in the journal);
- and more (read post #1148for more reasons incl WebView2 and TLS 1.0, TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2 protocols and more).
- 2020.03.15
- LewsMT52065378 Sawyer
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I just purchased an EA and when I try to download it to the terminal and login, I get this message. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.