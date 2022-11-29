invalid license EA - page 2

Sergey Golubev:

Theoretically speaking, it can be because of the following:

  • your Windows was updated (you told "Not" and I can tell "Yes" .. who is right? you did not provide any proofs for "Not");
  • your EA is using dll;
  • something is wrong with your Windows;
  • Some computer companies (VPS providers for example) are making the technical maintenance of their equipment during the weekends;
  • your EAs are not compatible with VPS Metatrader's build (MQL5 VPS is the "your second Metatrader in cloud" with some build; I mean: MQL5 VPS is the Metatrader but in cloud).

So, wait for Monday (I hope - it will be fixed by itself in case it is "technical maintenance of VPS equipment made by VPS provider during the weekends").

And I can repeat: every fixing/discussion on the forum (and in the service desk as well) are made after the proofs provided by you (no proofs about issue = no fixing).
read post   (for Monday).

There is nothing change? Can u help me? :(

 
Dinh Trung Thanh:

There is nothing change? Can u help me? :(

read post
Sergey Golubev:
read post
  • what you are trying to do (which error/issue in general) - few words
I am trying to migrate EAs ( which i bought from MQL5 ) to MQL5's VPS, i have migrated them successfully before ( I have used MQL5's VPS for 1 month ). 
  • Windows version (for example, Windows 10 64 bit)
Window 10 64 bit
  • Community tab in Metatrader - screenshot with password hidden from the public
  • Internet Explorer version - screenshot

Microsoft Edge


  • Metatrader build - screenshot
  • log files - download log file in *txt format - attached
as a attached.
  • which error and when/why - screenshot and/or copy text from the log file
from saturday to today.
  • changed password (yes, not)
yes, but before i purchase.
  • placed changed password in Community tab (yes, not), pressed OK after placed new password in Community tab?
yes, i login successfully, i delleted EAs, and reinstall successfully.
  • Market tab - Purchases - screenshots (look at my screenshots on the post #13)
  • click Install button or download button - error? screenshot; what was written in the log file after pressing? log file in text format + screenshot.
  • "1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work " - I think you did it, right? Did you fill Community tab in metatrader after that? Press OK after filling your login/pass?
Files:
20201102.log  2 kb
20201102terminal.log  51 kb
20201102logfile.txt  86 kb
 

1.How many activations do you have?
go to https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dinhtrungthanh/market to check.

It is my activations for my products:

What are yours?

2.Did you change VPS subscription from one server to an other one (it is possible to do it once in a week only)?
If yes so - when?

 
i lost only 1 activation, because i use only my pc, and use MQL5 vps.

on saturday, i got that issue, then i see ur advice to change vps server, then i changed it on sunday but nothing change with the issue. 

 

3. As I see from your log files - one or two EAs are trading on MQL5 VPS with not a problem at all.
Besides, as I see - you were trying to synchronize more EAs and the charts, right?
But please note: the charts with attached EAs onto them can be migrated only.

----------------

To say a true - I did not find any strange situation from your log files ... you can check the activations. check about how many charts with EAs attached you are migrating (there is some limit of that written in the VPS rules), and more.

 
Dinh Trung Thanh:

i lost only 1 activation, because i use only my pc, and use MQL5 vps.

on saturday, i got that issue, then i see ur advice to change vps server, then i changed it on sunday but nothing change with the issue. 

Everything works on your PC?
and does not work on MQL5 VPS during the migration?
 
Sergey Golubev:

3. As I see from your log files - one or two EAs are trading on MQL5 VPS with not a problem at all.
Besides, as I see - you were trying to synchronize more EAs and the charts, right?
But please note: the charts with attached EAs onto them can be migrated only.

----------------

To say a true - I did not find any strange situation from your log files ... you can check the activations. check about how many charts with EAs attached you are migrating (there is some limit of that written in the VPS rules), and more.

no, u can see in the terminal, i migrated 2 charts and 2 EAs, but vps only receive charts, not EAs , ( others default EAs can be migrate successfully, only EAs which I bought from Mql5 got the issue ), and the issue is "invalid license (538)".


 
Sergey Golubev:
Everything works on your PC?
and does not work on MQL5 VPS during the migration?

Everything works on your PC?

 
Sergey Golubev:

Everything works on your PC?

yes, my EAs work well on my pc.

