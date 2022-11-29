invalid license EA - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Theoretically speaking, it can be because of the following:
So, wait for Monday (I hope - it will be fixed by itself in case it is "technical maintenance of VPS equipment made by VPS provider during the weekends").
And I can repeat: every fixing/discussion on the forum (and in the service desk as well) are made after the proofs provided by you (no proofs about issue = no fixing).
read post #26 (for Monday).
There is nothing change? Can u help me? :(
There is nothing change? Can u help me? :(
read post #26
Microsoft Edge
1.How many activations do you have?
go to https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dinhtrungthanh/market to check.
It is my activations for my products:
What are yours?
2.Did you change VPS subscription from one server to an other one (it is possible to do it once in a week only)?
If yes so - when?
1.How many activations do you have?
go to https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dinhtrungthanh/market to check.
It is my activations for my products:
What are yours?
2.Did you change VPS subscription from one server to an other one (it is possible to do it once in a week only)?
If yes so - when?
i lost only 1 activation, because i use only my pc, and use MQL5 vps.
on saturday, i got that issue, then i see ur advice to change vps server, then i changed it on sunday but nothing change with the issue.
3. As I see from your log files - one or two EAs are trading on MQL5 VPS with not a problem at all.
Besides, as I see - you were trying to synchronize more EAs and the charts, right?
But please note: the charts with attached EAs onto them can be migrated only.
----------------
To say a true - I did not find any strange situation from your log files ... you can check the activations. check about how many charts with EAs attached you are migrating (there is some limit of that written in the VPS rules), and more.
i lost only 1 activation, because i use only my pc, and use MQL5 vps.
on saturday, i got that issue, then i see ur advice to change vps server, then i changed it on sunday but nothing change with the issue.
and does not work on MQL5 VPS during the migration?
3. As I see from your log files - one or two EAs are trading on MQL5 VPS with not a problem at all.
Besides, as I see - you were trying to synchronize more EAs and the charts, right?
But please note: the charts with attached EAs onto them can be migrated only.
----------------
To say a true - I did not find any strange situation from your log files ... you can check the activations. check about how many charts with EAs attached you are migrating (there is some limit of that written in the VPS rules), and more.
no, u can see in the terminal, i migrated 2 charts and 2 EAs, but vps only receive charts, not EAs , ( others default EAs can be migrate successfully, only EAs which I bought from Mql5 got the issue ), and the issue is "invalid license (538)".
Everything works on your PC?
and does not work on MQL5 VPS during the migration?
Everything works on your PC?
Everything works on your PC?
yes, my EAs work well on my pc.