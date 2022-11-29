invalid license EA - page 3
yes, my EAs work well on my pc.
It means: you login to your trading account, and this trading account is related to MQL5 VPS, right?
because MQL5 VPS is per trading account.
and everything works on PC, but when you are making the migration of your charts with EA attached so - invalid license, right?
yes.
I reported to the service desk now with the link to this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/354659/page2
They may check about the following: it is the general issue for VPS, or you are doing something wrong for example.
u should try to reinstall ur metatrader
i did many times, i think the issue is EA license, something wrong with the EA license.
Ask the seller to recompile the advisor in a new terminal build - perhaps recompiling in a new build will help.
ea work well on my terminal, on my pc, but cant migrate to mql5's vps, i think it can work well on normal vps.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
invalid license EA
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.11.02 08:26
i am very dissapointed with mql5's vps now, it's only the broblem with " EA license " with EAs purchasing from MQL5, these EAs work well with normal VPS. Many people got the same issue, u dont see? and it occur from last Saturday. And issue come after I deleted Mt5 and reinstall it.
i am very dissapointed with mql5's vps now, it's only the broblem with " EA license " with EAs purchasing from MQL5, these EAs work well with normal VPS. Many people got the same issue, u dont see? and it occur from last Saturday.
2 or 3 users only according to the posts on the forum.
I already reported to the service desk, so they will check about: it is the general bug (which may be unlikely), or you (I and you) were doing/suggesting something wrong related to the situation.