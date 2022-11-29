invalid license EA - page 4
Not many people.
2 or 3 users only according to the posts on the forum.
I already reported to the service desk, so they will check about: it is the general bug (which may be unlikely), or you (I and you) were doing/suggesting something wrong related to the situation.
Hello
Has there been an update on solving this issue ?
kind regards
Hello
Has there been an update on solving this issue ?
kind regards
I reported to the service desk now with the link to this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/354659/page2
They may check about the following: it is the general issue for VPS, or you are doing something wrong for example.
The service desk replied that they identified this issue and it was fixed in the latest build 2669.
So, update your MT5 to the build 2669.
1. Connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account:
2. Click on "Latest Beta Version" to get the latest beta and wait for updates:
3. Check the beta version (it should be 2669):
ok, thank you. It worked !
Hi,
I have exatly the same problem as you. After getting a vps and try to put Ea on chart i have this "Invalid licence (538)" while on my local computer it works. I try the thing above but it is still not working (and now version are in 2022 lol)
Does someone had news, how to fix this ?
Thanks
Note: that on the vps, I am using MT5 for ubuntu and run it with Wine.
Hi,
Hi
I am facing the same issue, did you fix it?