invalid license EA
check your correct login of Community tab (with your login; not by your email; your login is dinhtrungthanh).
Besides, EAs can not be migrated in case EAs are using dll.
Check number of activations,
Yes i do login by dinhtrungthanh, install ea from mt5. My activation still 4/5. Today i reinstalled mt5.
No one knows (except you) how you login.
I can repeat - it can be because of many reasons:
- wrong login which was not confirmed by the Metatrader journal;
- you do not have Internet Explorer the latest version (for example, version 11);
- your EAs are using dll;
- your Windows was updated and one activation was lost because of that (you need to re-install your purchases);
- you are trying to use MT4 EAs for MT5;
- and more.
----------------
You can try once again on Monday.
If it does not work so - read post #26 about which proofs should be provided for the forum to discuss about any possible bug for example.
i asure login by account name ( not by email ) in MT5 terminal, and install EA successfully. The error is "2020.10.31 13:55:26.394 Experts loading of EA Morpheus MT5 (EURUSD,M30) failed [538]"
i will try again on Monday.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/354652
this topic got the same issue with me
I replied on that thread.
If your Windows was updated so you need to re-install your purchases.
Did you re-install?
You can try once again on Monday.
If it does not work so - read post #26 about which proofs should be provided for the forum to discuss about any possible bug for example.
my windows is not update, i reinstall mt5, then reinstall purchases successfull, but all EAs can not be migrate, only MT5 default EA can be migrate. as u can see in the picture
So, wait for Monday.
Make sure that your EAs are not using dll (default EA is not using dll and that is why default EA can be migrated).
If it does not work on Monday - try to change VPS subscription from one VPS server to an other one (we can do it once in a week only).
If it does not work on Monday - so please prepare all the proofs for this possible bug to continue this discussion: read post #26
I have already change VPS subscription server few minute ago ( by your advice ), but nothing change. my EAs are not using dll, Iam use them with mql5 vps for than a month, issue occur only today.
Theoretically speaking, it can be because of the following:
- your Windows was updated (you told "Not" and I can tell "Yes" .. who is right? you did not provide any proofs for "Not");
- your EA is using dll;
- something is wrong with your Windows;
- Some computer companies (VPS providers for example) are making the technical maintenance of their equipment during the weekends;
- your EAs are not compatible with VPS Metatrader's build (MQL5 VPS is the "your second Metatrader in cloud" with some build; I mean: MQL5 VPS is the Metatrader but in cloud).
So, wait for Monday (I hope - it will be fixed by itself in case it is "technical maintenance of VPS equipment made by VPS provider during the weekends").
And I can repeat: every fixing/discussion on the forum (and in the service desk as well) are made after the proofs provided by you (no proofs about issue = no fixing).
read post #26 (for Monday).
HI , TODAY I CAN NOT MIGRATE MY EA ( WHICH I BOUGHT FROM MQL5 ) TO MQL5 VPS? ANYONE PLS HELP ME!