[Help] Who can help me convert old version Indicator to new MQL4 version(build 600)

New comment
 

Who can help me convert old version Indicator to new MQL4 version(build 600)

Thanks 


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                Nina_StepMA_1.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_color1 Yellow
#property indicator_color2 Aqua
#property indicator_color3 Blue
#property indicator_color4 Red

#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 1

//----input parameters
extern int PeriodWATR=10;
extern double Kwatr=1.0000;
extern int HighLow=0;
extern int CalculatedBars = 9000;
extern bool alert_ON=true; // ON=true, OFF=false


double LineMinBuffer[];
double LineMidBuffer[];
double LineBuyBuffer[];
double LineSellBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
  string short_name;
  IndicatorBuffers(4);
//---- indicator line
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   
   SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0);
   SetIndexArrow(2,233);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(3,0);
   SetIndexArrow(3,234);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(0,LineMinBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,LineMidBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,LineBuyBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,LineSellBuffer);

   IndicatorDigits(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS));
//---- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   short_name="StepMA_Stoch("+PeriodWATR+","+Kwatr+","+HighLow+")";
   IndicatorShortName(short_name);
//----
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,PeriodWATR);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(1,PeriodWATR);
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   int      i,shift,TrendMin,TrendMax,TrendMid;
   double   SminMin0,SmaxMin0,SminMin1,SmaxMin1,SumRange,dK,WATR0,WATRmax,WATRmin,WATRmid;
   double   SminMax0,SmaxMax0,SminMax1,SmaxMax1,SminMid0,SmaxMid0,SminMid1,SmaxMid1;
   double   linemin,linemax,linemid,Stoch1,Stoch2,bsmin,bsmax;
   static bool turn_alarm = true;
   
   int StepSizeMin,StepSizeMax,StepSizeMid;
   double min,max,mid,h,l,c;
   int position_ind0=0, position_ind1=0;
   // position_ind0 = -1, below
   //               =  1, up
   
   ArrayInitialize(LineBuyBuffer,0);
   ArrayInitialize(LineSellBuffer,0);
  
   if(CalculatedBars>Bars || CalculatedBars == 0 ) CalculatedBars = Bars;
 
   for(shift=CalculatedBars-1;shift>=0;shift--){
  SumRange=0;
  for (i=PeriodWATR-1;i>=0;i--){ 
         dK = 1+1.0*(PeriodWATR-i)/PeriodWATR;
         SumRange+= dK*MathAbs(High[i+shift]-Low[i+shift]);
         }
  WATR0 = SumRange/PeriodWATR;
  WATRmax=MathMax(WATR0,WATRmax);
  if (shift==CalculatedBars-1-PeriodWATR) WATRmin=WATR0;
  WATRmin=MathMin(WATR0,WATRmin);
  StepSizeMin=MathRound(Kwatr*WATRmin/Point);
  StepSizeMax=MathRound(Kwatr*WATRmax/Point);
  StepSizeMid=MathRound(Kwatr*0.5*(WATRmax+WATRmin)/Point);
  
     min = Kwatr*WATRmin;
     max = Kwatr*WATRmax;
     mid = Kwatr*0.5*(WATRmax+WATRmin);
  
  //b = iBarShift(Symbol(),tPeriod,Time[shift]);
  c = Close[shift];//iClose(Symbol(),tPeriod,b);
  h = High[shift];//iHigh(Symbol(),tPeriod,b)
  l = Low[shift];//iLow(Symbol(),tPeriod,b)
  
  if (HighLow>0){
    SmaxMin0=l+2*min;
    SminMin0=h-2*min;
  
    SmaxMax0=l+2*max;
    SminMax0=h-2*max;
  
    SmaxMid0=l+2*mid;
    SminMid0=h-2*mid;
  
    if(c>SmaxMin1) TrendMin=1; 
    if(c<SminMin1) TrendMin=-1;
  
    if(c>SmaxMax1) TrendMax=1; 
    if(c<SminMax1) TrendMax=-1;
  
    if(c>SmaxMid1) TrendMid=1; 
    if(c<SminMid1) TrendMid=-1;
    }
 
  if (HighLow == 0){
    SmaxMin0=c+2*min;
    SminMin0=c-2*min;
  
    SmaxMax0=c+2*max;
    SminMax0=c-2*max;
  
    SmaxMid0=c+2*mid;
    SminMid0=c-2*mid;
  
    if(c>SmaxMin1) TrendMin=1; 
    if(c<SminMin1) TrendMin=-1;
  
    if(c>SmaxMax1) TrendMax=1; 
    if(c<SminMax1) TrendMax=-1;
  
    if(c>SmaxMid1) TrendMid=1; 
    if(c<SminMid1) TrendMid=-1;
    }
  if(TrendMin>0 && SminMin0<SminMin1) SminMin0=SminMin1;
  if(TrendMin<0 && SmaxMin0>SmaxMin1) SmaxMin0=SmaxMin1;
  if(TrendMax>0 && SminMax0<SminMax1) SminMax0=SminMax1;
  if(TrendMax<0 && SmaxMax0>SmaxMax1) SmaxMax0=SmaxMax1;
  
  if(TrendMid>0 && SminMid0<SminMid1) SminMid0=SminMid1;
  if(TrendMid<0 && SmaxMid0>SmaxMid1) SmaxMid0=SmaxMid1;
  
  
  if (TrendMin>0) linemin=SminMin0+min;
  if (TrendMin<0) linemin=SmaxMin0-min;
  
  if (TrendMax>0) linemax=SminMax0+max;
  if (TrendMax<0) linemax=SmaxMax0-max;
  
  if (TrendMid>0) linemid=SminMid0+mid;
  if (TrendMid<0) linemid=SmaxMid0-mid;
  
  bsmin=linemax-max;
  bsmax=linemax+max;
  Stoch1=(linemin-bsmin)/(bsmax-bsmin);
  Stoch2=(linemid-bsmin)/(bsmax-bsmin);
  
  LineMinBuffer[shift]=Stoch1;
  LineMidBuffer[shift]=Stoch2;
  
  
  SminMin1=SminMin0;
  SmaxMin1=SmaxMin0;
  
  SminMax1=SminMax0;
  SmaxMax1=SmaxMax0;
  
  SminMid1=SminMid0;
  SmaxMid1=SmaxMid0;
  
  // don't do anything for current bar since it is keeping changing.
  if(shift != 0) {  
      position_ind0 = position_ind1;
      if(LineMinBuffer[shift]>LineMidBuffer[shift]){
         position_ind1=1;
      }
      else {
         position_ind1=-1;
      }
  // current bar is keeping on changing
  // so don't put arrow on it
  // that means we only set on signal for confirmed bar
     if((position_ind0==-1) && (position_ind1==1)) {
     // cross up
     GlobalVariableSet("s1",1);
        LineBuyBuffer[shift] = LineMidBuffer[shift];
     }
     if((position_ind0==1) && (position_ind1==-1)) {
     // cross down
     GlobalVariableSet("s1",0);
        LineSellBuffer[shift] = LineMidBuffer[shift];
     }
   }
   }
if(Volume[0]>1) return(0);
// for the current crossing, make the sound
// still have problem for this mechanism, leave it for later modification    
if(alert_ON) {   
      if(position_ind0*position_ind1<0) {  // time for alarm
        // PlaySound("clock-alarm3.wav");
         turn_alarm=false;
      }
   }
      
return(0);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
N_MA_1.mq4  7 kb
 
Please edit your post and
use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code

I know that it is not obvious, but topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
 
yeonpyo330:

Who can help me convert old version Indicator to new MQL4 version(build 600)

Thanks 


I dont see it needs to be converted.

 
or just recompile it if it didnt work.
 
yeonpyo330: Who can help me convert old version Indicator to new MQL4 version(build 600)

  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in a MT5 section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move have already moved this thread there soon.

  2. Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.05.06
              Messages Editor

  3. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help 2017.04.21

    Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12

 
yeonpyo330:

Who can help me convert old version Indicator to new MQL4 version(build 600)

Thanks 


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                Nina_StepMA_1.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property indicator_separate_window


return(0);
 }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The ver you posted is very very old one,try finding and using any of later or latest ver,there are a lot around here at mql5,for example

"https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page1306#comment_4702935"

1

Indicators with alerts/signal
Indicators with alerts/signal
  • 2016.02.09
  • www.mql5.com
Some indicators with alert/signals with author's comments: - EMA-Crossover_Signal: Enter two Exponential Moving Average periods and it'll tell you...
New comment