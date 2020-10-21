[Help] Who can help me convert old version Indicator to new MQL4 version(build 600)
Who can help me convert old version Indicator to new MQL4 version(build 600)
Thanks
I dont see it needs to be converted.
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in a MT5 section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move have already moved this thread there soon.
-
Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.05.06
Messages Editor
-
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The ver you posted is very very old one,try finding and using any of later or latest ver,there are a lot around here at mql5,for example
"https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page1306#comment_4702935"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+