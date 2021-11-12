New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester - page 5
This release has some problem on stability, once there is a resource peak, the terminal will be haled with "No responding" information and will not be resumed anymore, this will cause the trading terminal running on VPS at big risk as you could not know whether the terminal is running or been halted. Hope this issue could be solved soon, thanks.
The developers should reproduce any issue to fix it.
And it is our responsibility to provide as many technical information about the possible issue as possble. Because if the issue can not be reproduce so it is not an issue (for example, I do not hav e this issue with build 2634 on VPS).
read post #52 for more information.
New beta build was released (it was fixed something - post #26):
How can we disable this annoying autocomplete function in the compiler that keeps adding undesirable brackets and parenthesis ?
Also the matching brackets indicator isn't working anymore.
Hi,
I wanted to use statistics.mqh module,
and I bumped into many compilation errors involving MathMin() and MathMax() functions
like:
MathMin' - ambiguous call to overloaded function linalg.mqh 17344 22
That's because the code is ambigous indeed in 3 files: alglibinternal.mqh, alglibmisc.mqh, linalg.mqh
like: MathMax(1, somedouble)
and the compiler complains about MathMax(int, double) not existing in definitions.
I've included with:
'
For now, I've corrected all 3 files above
but next version probably will overwrite them
please correct these MathMin() and MathMax() calls in those 3 files?
I can't log into my account, how can I check that it's not a fault?
It depends on which account you are talking about:
springinformation-live the account is called, and every time I log in it tells me that it failed