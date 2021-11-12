New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester - page 5

Di Wan:
This release has some problem on stability, once there is a resource peak, the terminal will be haled with "No responding" information and will not be resumed anymore, this will cause the trading terminal running on VPS at big risk as you could not know whether the terminal is running or been halted. Hope this issue could be solved soon, thanks.

The developers should reproduce any issue to fix it.
And it is our responsibility to provide as many technical information about the possible issue as possble. Because if the issue can not be reproduce so it is not an issue (for example, I do not hav e this issue with build 2634 on VPS).
read post #52 for more information.

Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix?
New beta build was released (it was fixed something - post ):

 

How can we disable this annoying autocomplete function in the compiler that keeps adding undesirable brackets and parenthesis ? 

Also the matching brackets indicator isn't working anymore.

I had a failure.  Allows you to buy more than your balance.  When fixing this flaw, the programmer took the amounts purchased and subtracted it from the balance.  He couldn't do that.  He had to fix and clear the balance, not subtract.  With that I lost 5,000 dollars.  Help me please
Florin Ionesko:

Hi,

I wanted to use statistics.mqh module,
and I bumped into many compilation errors involving MathMin() and MathMax() functions

like:
MathMin' - ambiguous call to overloaded function    linalg.mqh    17344    22

That's because the code is ambigous indeed in 3 files: alglibinternal.mqh, alglibmisc.mqh, linalg.mqh
like: MathMax(1, somedouble)
and the compiler complains about MathMax(int, double) not existing in definitions.


I've included with:

'

For now, I've corrected all 3 files above
but next version probably will overwrite them

please correct these MathMin() and MathMax() calls in those 3 files?

Use namespaces
Simple but critical bug. Indicators with failing initialization codes are not removed from chart. I'm busy, but will post anything else as required. ps: Tested on build 2651 and 2670 while offline.
 
I can't log into my account, how can I check that it's not a fault?
 
Franck Gcb:
I can't log into my account, how can I check that it's not a fault?

It depends on which account you are talking about:

  • if you can not login into your trading account so - ask the broker;
  • if you can not login to your Community tab account in Metatrader so use your forum login and your forum email (your forum login is franckgcb; do not use your email for login).
 
springinformation-live the account is called, and every time I log in it tells me that it failed
 
Franck Gcb:
springinformation-live the account is called, and every time I log in it tells me that it failed
Ask this broker for support (because we can not help you here sorry).
