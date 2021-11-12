New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester - page 4
Hi, I have a new issue with beta 2626
PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT) does not work anymore
Danny
That's critical for my EA. So I can't use that beta.
Is there a possibility to download an older version of MT5?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.29 17:50...
Look at the post #21 for the post #8 with old versions.
Something important (POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT) was fixed with new beta:
MetaQuotes , 2020.10.02 11:14Upgrade to beta 2629, please.
Hi,
I wanted to use statistics.mqh module,
and I bumped into many compilation errors involving MathMin() and MathMax() functions
like:
MathMin' - ambiguous call to overloaded function linalg.mqh 17344 22
That's because the code is ambigous indeed in 3 files: alglibinternal.mqh, alglibmisc.mqh, linalg.mqh
like: MathMax(1, somedouble)
and the compiler complains about MathMax(int, double) not existing in definitions.
I've included with:
#include <Math\Alglib\statistics.mqh>
For now, I've corrected all 3 files above
but next version probably will overwrite them
please correct these MathMin() and MathMax() calls in those 3 files?
Hi,
I have a problem with this new update. On last two sundays some MTs on my VPS frozen after market opening.
In task manager have this MT 0% processor and I can only kill this task.
Hi,
New beta build was released:
still with bug!
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352143