New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester - page 4

New comment
 
Daniel Weckhuyzen:

Hi, I have a new issue with beta 2626

PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT) does not work anymore 


Regards,

Danny

That's critical for my EA. So I can't use that beta. 

Is there a possibility to download an older version of MT5?

 
ANDREAS BERND SCHEFFLER:

That's critical for my EA. So I can't use that beta. 

Is there a possibility to download an older version of MT5?

 

Hi,

I wanted to use statistics.mqh module,
and I bumped into many compilation errors involving MathMin() and MathMax() functions

like:
MathMin' - ambiguous call to overloaded function    linalg.mqh    17344    22

That's because the code is ambigous indeed in 3 files: alglibinternal.mqh, alglibmisc.mqh, linalg.mqh
like: MathMax(1, somedouble)
and the compiler complains about MathMax(int, double) not existing in definitions.


I've included with:

#include <Math\Alglib\statistics.mqh>

'

For now, I've corrected all 3 files above
but next version probably will overwrite them

please correct these MathMin() and MathMax() calls in those 3 files?

 

Hi,

I have a problem with this new update. On last two sundays some MTs on my VPS frozen after market opening.

In task manager have this MT 0% processor and I can only kill this task.

 
Mario Karras:

Hi,

I have a problem with this new update. On last two sundays some MTs on my VPS frozen after market opening.

In task manager have this MT 0% processor and I can only kill this task.

Something important (POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT) was fixed with new beta:

 
What about bug with chart scrolling in strategy tester visualization?
 

New beta build was released:

 
Sergey Golubev:

New beta build was released:

still with bug!

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352143

Build 2622 24Sep2020 - Strategy Tester Visualization do not allow move chart backwards
Build 2622 24Sep2020 - Strategy Tester Visualization do not allow move chart backwards
  • 2020.09.27
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I would like to know if this is also happening to you guys...
 
This release has some problem on stability, once there is a resource peak, the terminal will be haled with "No responding" information and will not be resumed anymore, this will cause the trading terminal running on VPS at big risk as you could not know whether the terminal is running or been halted. Hope this issue could be solved soon, thanks.
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 4/5 is the best VPS solution for Forex. It is cheap, it requires no configuration and it features minimum delays to the server. For only 15 USD per month, you obtain a virtual platform that works around the clock, saves your profit and pays off. Create a remote copy of the application directly from the...
123456
New comment