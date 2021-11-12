New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Me too! The update is horrible.
It was good update, because two or 3 users only reported about the big issue with it (majority of MT5 users do not have any problem at all).
By the way, if someone in Russian forum will have same issue and will post any technical details/information about his issue to MT5 official thread for admins so I will let you know (because the word "horrible" is not technical word and no one can fix anything based on this word, especially that majority of the users do not have any problem at all).
-------------------
By the way, if your computer works with old MT5 builds only so you can download old builds using this post #8
Dear team,
The new version 5.0.0.2615 keeps crashing. Could you please check it out?
Thanks
Regards
CH
Dear team,
The new version 5.0.0.2615 keeps crashing. Could you please check it out?
Thanks
Regards
CH
if it will continue to be crashed so - go to Security panel of your Windows to check something (antivirus or any).
My EA has been running steadily on VPS in New York for over three months.
After upgrading to version 2615, MT5 crashed during a short-term reconnection with the broker's trading server.
Windows system never made any changes.
No software other than MT5 is installed.
Windows Defender always deactivated.
Based on past experience, maybe the only option now is to stop running my EA and wait for the next release of MT5.
I don't expect much.
I just hope the waiting time is a little bit shorter.
Download fresh installer from this link Download MetaTrader 5
if it will continue to be crashed so - go to Security panel of your Windows to check something (antivirus or any).
Have tried fresh installation. New issue surfaced ! Can't utilize all CPU cores in optimization anymore.
How can I revert back to previous version and stop auto update ?
Thanks
Have tried fresh installation. New issue surfaced ! Can't utilize all CPU cores in optimization anymore.
Given up ! How can I revert back to previous version and stop auto update ?
Thanks
Look at the post #21 for the post #8 with old versions.
For the people who are testing/using beta builds of MT5 (the builds which are high by numbers than 2615):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criterion in the strategy tester
MetaQuotes , 2020.09.29 11:35
Upgrade to 2624 beta, please.
Yesterday we released an unfortunate mistake with a deadlock. When updating, you need to wait 1-2 minutes for the installer to stop the frozen process.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criterion in the strategy tester
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.09.30 21:55
From the main in beta 2626 versus 2620:
Seems, something is wrong with your Windows.
Look at the post #21 for the post #8 with old versions.
Seems there is a newer version 2626.
So far no issue, hope it lasts long.
Thanks for the effort !
Hi, I have a new issue with beta 2626
PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT) does not work anymore
Regards,
Danny