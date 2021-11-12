New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester - page 2

New comment
 

Dear MetaQuotes software developers!

There is an error in the preprocessor subsystem which is unexpected for the MQL programmers and software developers.
Please consider this MQL code snippet and try the compilation without the comments! Only the last solution is compilable
but why? The `111213' is just an (integer) literal not an identifier. My opinion is that it is a valid token. The preprocessor
should operate similar to the C/C++ preprocessor for the expected results. Perhaps multiple preprocessing stages are needed.
Please fix this issue! It is a minimal feature/function that similar code like this is compilable with a true preprocessor!
This is needed for more complex programming!

Many thanks for considering my requests!

Yours sincerely: László Müller, Hungary.

#define p_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) arg_0##arg_1##arg_2
#define p_evaluate_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) p_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2)
#define p_evaluate_paste_string(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) p_paste(#arg_0, #arg_1, #arg_2)
#define apple 11
#define mouse 12
#define table 13

void f()
{
    int i = 15;
  //i = 10 + p_paste(apple, mouse, table);
    PrintFormat("%d\n", i);

  //i = 10 + p_evaluate_paste(apple, mouse, table);
    PrintFormat("%d\n", i);

  //i = 10 + (int)p_evaluate_paste(apple, mouse, table);
    PrintFormat("%d\n", i);

  //i = 10 + StringToInteger(p_evaluate_paste_string(apple, mouse, table));
    PrintFormat("%d\n", i);

    return;
}
[Deleted]  

A single annoying bug is about to celebrate it's 60 days in the world!! Help me wish this bug a happy procesperous taunting forceful existance in MetaEditor die-hards like me. I am officially dead inside.



off-screen

 
Nelson Wanyama :

A single annoying bug is about to celebrate it's 60 days in the world!! Help me wish this bug a happy procesperous taunting forceful existance in MetaEditor die-hards like me. I am officially dead inside.

 



Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criterion in the strategy tester

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.09.24 13:32

Beta 2620 is released with fixes:

  • corrected the anchor point of the Intelligence window in the editor
  • comments are correctly inherited when building history by position
  • improved profiler
  • the Preload chart data for opened positions and orders flag has been added to Tools -> Options -> Charts in order for the terminal to automatically download the history of open positions charts. it makes work faster when switching charts
  • improved forced drawing of charts when synchronizing history blocks


[Deleted]  
I suggest this will be more enjoyable for developers as it will give advantages on their products being visible. I hope it will not affect the EA performances also
 
Mario Karras:

I have performance problems with the new version 2615, the old version 2560 is 3 times faster as the 2615 version. Please can u help and fix this?

Me too I have the same problem.
 

Next beta build is ready -

 
Updated to 2622 and now MT5 crashes constantly. Not responding and needs to be shut down.

Tried a fresh install and that has the same problem. Can someone post 2615 or older so I can go back to something that works?
 
Please developers I use the meta trader 5 app on my android and it would be better if I had the candle time on the screen, it would help me a lot.
 
390713:
Me too I have the same problem.
Me too! The update is horrible.


123456
New comment