New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester - page 2
Dear MetaQuotes software developers!
There is an error in the preprocessor subsystem which is unexpected for the MQL programmers and software developers.
Please consider this MQL code snippet and try the compilation without the comments! Only the last solution is compilable
but why? The `111213' is just an (integer) literal not an identifier. My opinion is that it is a valid token. The preprocessor
should operate similar to the C/C++ preprocessor for the expected results. Perhaps multiple preprocessing stages are needed.
Please fix this issue! It is a minimal feature/function that similar code like this is compilable with a true preprocessor!
This is needed for more complex programming!
Many thanks for considering my requests!
Yours sincerely: László Müller, Hungary.
A single annoying bug is about to celebrate it's 60 days in the world!! Help me wish this bug a happy procesperous taunting forceful existance in MetaEditor die-hards like me. I am officially dead inside.
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criterion in the strategy tester
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.09.23 21:56We will fix the positioning of the tooltip window in the next beta
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criterion in the strategy tester
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.09.24 13:32
Beta 2620 is released with fixes:
I have performance problems with the new version 2615, the old version 2560 is 3 times faster as the 2615 version. Please can u help and fix this?
Next beta build is ready -
Me too I have the same problem.