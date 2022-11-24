Publishing a Product ERROR, how can i resolve this?
- there are no trading operations - forum threadwith some suggestions/advices/codes/fixing
- more in search results here.
- 2017.03.31
- www.mql5.com
Your EA didn't trade.
We can't see your broken code.
Fix your broken code.
I talked to my programmer and the thing is that the code is all correct, the automatic validation of mql5 is testing my EA (obs: my EA trade CFD on a specifc time-span on m15 timeframe) to validate on pairs in forex and metals, and i dont trade that and we know that forex and cfds are different in many ways. How can i solve this? Since the EA is following all rules of the article, and the automatic testing of the mql5 does not validate an EA on CFD trades?
Validation is made by the automated robot according to some criteria (correct code is one of the criterion, I think - it may be the other criteria), and this robot is validating any EAs (correct does not mean - safe and good for the Market to use the others).
So, it is better to correct the code to be validated.
You can ask the programmer to read the threads below (because there are some decision there on those threads concerning the fixing):
I see, thanks for the response, i made some changes, and as you see bellow the validation was complete on: EURUSD H1, XAUUSD H1, GBPUSD M30, but on EURUSD M1 there is some errors mainly the not enough money error
Follow the link and study the article.
Example from this thread (one post from the thread):
I know the reason, but it's not yet solved
Before the order is sent, it needs to be checked the money , I used the codeBase instance function：CheckMoneyForTrade
Found that delete this function will not appear：“there are no trading operations”
But this function is necessary
bool CheckMoneyForTrade(string symb,double lots,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { //--- Getting the opening price MqlTick mqltick; SymbolInfoTick(symb,mqltick); double price=mqltick.ask; if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) price=mqltick.bid; //--- values of the required and free margin double margin,free_margin=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE); //--- call of the checking function if(!OrderCalcMargin(type,symb,lots,price,margin)) { //--- something went wrong, report and return false Print("Error in ",__FUNCTION__," code=",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- if there are insufficient funds to perform the operation if(margin>free_margin) { //--- report the error and return false Print("Not enough money for ",EnumToString(type)," ",lots," ",symb," Error code=",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- checking successful return(true); }
I am not programmer and I found it. But your programmer is programmer and he did not found it - sorry for irony
:)
It may be the other reason but it is related to the coding anyway:
My programmer fixed the code and i could publish my EA, thanks for the responses, have a nice day.
I got the same errors exactly the screenshot you uploaded me too when I changed some code it show not enough money
Pls do you get the solutions?
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Hello, i am publishing an EA on mql5 plataform, and my EA is based on Nasdad CFD on M15 Time frame, but when the system of mql5 validates the EA to publish it, there is a lot of errors, because the system is trading on other pairs i suppose, how can i solve this error?