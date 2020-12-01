Publishing a Product ERROR, how can i resolve this?
The indicator isn't part of your product. Therefor product can't use it except when running on your machine. Why does this surprise you when you try to use the cloud or Market Validation?
Just embed the other indicator(s) inside your indicator/EA. Add the CI(s) to your code as a resource.
Use the publicly released code - MQL5 programming forum 2017.02.20
Resources - MQL4 Reference
Be aware that using resources is 40x times slower than using CIs directly.
A custom indicator as a resource - MQL4 programming forum 2019.11.26
Also make use there are no spaces in the path.
Getting error 4802 when loading custom indicator that loads another custom indicator with iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum. 2020.07.21
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Hello, i am publishing an EA on mql5 plataform, i use indicators on this EA and there is a error to publish the product as you can see below, how can i solve this error?