MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1340
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, July 23, 2021. This version provides error fixes and platform stability improvements.
The new build will be available through the Live Update system.
Sorry to jump in on this thread.
I am really new to all this and I see you are from metaquotes.
I have MT4 giving me an error message in my log as follows can you help
0 11:25:26.631 System to be shutdown, request for close MetaTrader
0 11:25:27.163 MetaTrader build 1335 stopped because system shutdown
I am really in despair as to how i get help broker no use.
Can you help me please
Can you tell me how this update works do i just close mt4 and restart or does my broker do something really new to all this
connect MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server/account and wait for updates; if updates is not coming - restart MT4 few times for example).
read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/374077 about how to update and how to get information from Metatrader about your Windows/OS.
- 2021.07.23
- www.mql5.com
It means that your PC or VPS has initiated a shutdown procedure, either due to a Windows Update or some other automated intervention or even due to a "human" having initiated a shutdown.
I say this, because I don't think that the MetaTrader Live update issues those log entries. At least I don't remember seeing that in my updates.
Is this a bug?
If Market Watch is docked on chart, the time can not be updated automatically if there is no mouse move.
Since this updated, MT4 no longer connects to my broker account. I have closed and reopened repeatedly with no luck. When I have the system rescan servers it says it is attempting to connect to Main 2 but the ping comes back n/a. Anyone else having issues like this or know how to reconnect?
Hi too
Everthing is working fine with my broker.
Provide your log file if you need advice.
Yes, my market watch clock freezes if the window is reduced (as in image) since this update.
I would prefer if it updated automatically when the window is reduced, like it used to.
