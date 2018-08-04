Can I link multiple MT4 resource folders?
I have thought that I could make a symbolic link of folders for MT4 to a share drive and that they could share in one folder but now as far as I know the links must be to a location that does not exist. So this would mean that there would be multiple MT4 instances of folder resources instead of just one. Any way to do this?
Search for how to create foder junction in Windows. In summary:
(CMD as admin) mklink /J [folder target] [folder origin]
Myself I have a master MQL4 folder and many slave MT4 instances. All the slave MQL4 folders are linked to the master MQL4. I do not recommend linking the Config and Tester folders because there will be unexpected behaviours
Okay I was going to link three MT4 terminal resource folders into one on a share drive.
I tested the /J mklink and was given the error message
"Cannot create a file when that file already exists".
Guess there can only be a single link and initially it must be to an non-existent destination which won't work.
Thanks a whole bunch for your help though.
Okay I was going to link three MT4 terminal resource folders into one on a share drive.
I tested the /J mklink and was given the error message
"Cannot create a file when that file already exists".
Guess there can only be a single link and initially it must be to an non-existent destination which won't work.
Thanks a whole bunch for your help though.
I guess you did something wrong, I have been using multiple symbolic links for a single folder, and I never had a problem.
I had to use a program called link shell extension
Let me show you what I see
One link and one source
Goal is one folder, Indicators, that is used as a source to three MT4 instances.
So, perhaps, just put these links in place the MT4 resource folders and they all call the same source?! ahah
I think I got it and I am going to try that
All your MT4 resources for multiple MT4 instances in just one folder
Very cool and thanks for your help
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I have thought that I could make a symbolic link of folders for MT4 to a share drive and that they could share in one folder but now as far as I know the links must be to a location that does not exist. So this would mean that there would be multiple MT4 instances of folder resources instead of just one. Any way to do this?