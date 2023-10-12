One click trading

Hey everyone, im new here and i just have a quick question i hope someone can help me out with.

When I was using the meta trader 4 demo i had access to one click trading and now i cant seem to get it to pop up..

Am i doing something wrong or is it an extra purchase ?

 
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/positions/trading_chart#quick_trading
  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. Enable ToolsOptions (control+O) → Trade → One Click Trading and then use Alt+T or click on the triangle. One Click closed
 
Sorry as i said im new here i just signed up today and i just saw the General tab and thought it was for all general questions.

I tried the things you recommended and still no luck, i dont see the down triangle at all. 

Is it possible my broker IG doesnt allow one click trading ?

 
Japhyryder81: Is it possible my broker IG doesnt allow one click trading ?

No, it's part of the terminal. Enable it. One click

 

Thank you very much William i figured it out :) ..Much appreciated 

One more quick question if you dont mind. I noticed that one click works on every pair except for gbpusd which is the pair ive been focusing on in the demo

Is there a reason for that ?

 
Works on all.
 
Hi I am facing the same issue for a currency pair? I can see oneclick trading on one currency pair but not on another. I checked that option was enabled. Any idea what could be wrong?
 
Daemon Team #: Hi I am facing the same issue for a currency pair? I can see oneclick trading on one currency pair but not on another. I checked that option was enabled. Any idea what could be wrong?

If you see it for one and not the other, then probably trading is disabled for that symbol. Check the symbol's contract specifications and see if it is the case.

 
I can confirm I am able to put trades for the currency pair but dont see oneclick trading option for this. By the way I have to say I am using the demo account for now. Here is the screenshot.
Attaching screenshot
@Daemon Team #: I can confirm I am able to put trades for the currency pair but dont see oneclick trading option for this. By the way I have to say I am using the demo account for now. Here is the screenshot.
Attaching screenshot

That screenshot shows that you are using MetaTrader 4, and not MetaTrader 5. I moved the posts to an equivalent MetaTrader 4 topic. Next time, please post in the appropriate section.

Please show a screenshot of two charts, side-by-side, one with the symbol that does have the One-Click trading enabled and the other that does not.

