Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
Enable Tools → Options (control+O) → Trade → One Click Trading and then use Alt+T or click on the triangle.
-
Sorry as i said im new here i just signed up today and i just saw the General tab and thought it was for all general questions.
I tried the things you recommended and still no luck, i dont see the down triangle at all.
Is it possible my broker IG doesnt allow one click trading ?
No, it's part of the terminal. Enable it.
Thank you very much William i figured it out :) ..Much appreciated
One more quick question if you dont mind. I noticed that one click works on every pair except for gbpusd which is the pair ive been focusing on in the demo
Is there a reason for that ?
If you see it for one and not the other, then probably trading is disabled for that symbol. Check the symbol's contract specifications and see if it is the case.
Attaching screenshot
Attaching screenshot
That screenshot shows that you are using MetaTrader 4, and not MetaTrader 5. I moved the posts to an equivalent MetaTrader 4 topic. Next time, please post in the appropriate section.
Please show a screenshot of two charts, side-by-side, one with the symbol that does have the One-Click trading enabled and the other that does not.
Hey everyone, im new here and i just have a quick question i hope someone can help me out with.
When I was using the meta trader 4 demo i had access to one click trading and now i cant seem to get it to pop up..
Am i doing something wrong or is it an extra purchase ?