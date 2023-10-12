One click trading - page 2

Sorry About that I posted on MT5. This is my first forum question. Here is the screenshot that shows Oneclick trading works on one currency pair but not on another.

issue2.png  62 kb
 
  1. Please show a screenshot of the contract specifications for SGDJPY. Specifically I want to see what is reported for the "Trade" field (see example field).
  2. In the case this is a demo account, can you please try placing a small market order on the SGDJPY, and should it fail, please show what is reported in the Journal log about it.


 
Yes you are right. it did fail. How do I enable this back? I was able to trade a day ago for this.
issue3.png  22 kb
 
That is controlled by the broker, not you! You will have to discuss the issue with the broker.

If however, you are using a MetaQuotes demo account, then there is nothing you can do. MetaQuotes demo account are for "beta" testing, and will often change conditions and specifications.

Should that be the case, then please don't use MetaQuotes demo account, as that will also force "beta" builds of MetaTrader onto you.

Instead, use only demo accounts from reputable brokers.

