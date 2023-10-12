One click trading - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sorry About that I posted on MT5. This is my first forum question. Here is the screenshot that shows Oneclick trading works on one currency pair but not on another.
That is controlled by the broker, not you! You will have to discuss the issue with the broker.
If however, you are using a MetaQuotes demo account, then there is nothing you can do. MetaQuotes demo account are for "beta" testing, and will often change conditions and specifications.
Should that be the case, then please don't use MetaQuotes demo account, as that will also force "beta" builds of MetaTrader onto you.
Instead, use only demo accounts from reputable brokers.