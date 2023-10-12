Depth of market and one click trading are disable
nbmnbm: Depth of market and one click trading are disable. I have tried activating One click trading in tools>options> trade, but it does not work. Can somebody help me please?
We cannot see your computer, so show screenshots. Also check the Journal for any error messages when you try to enable them.
Show a screenshot of the first few lines of the Journal, irrespective of any other entries ... How to report technical issues?
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Depth of market and one click trading are disable. I have tried activating One click trading in tools>options> trade, but it does not work. Can somebody help me please?