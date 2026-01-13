Off-topic posts - page 97

New comment
 
I want to sign up for copy trading, but when I pay through MQL5 it's 20 usd, so I have to pay VPS fees? so i don't understand how? What do I need to do in order to give me a refund?
 
Cuong Hoang #:
I want to sign up for copy trading, but when I pay through MQL5 it's 20 usd, so I have to pay VPS fees? so i don't understand how? What do I need to do in order to give me a refund?
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Hello there. 
How can I change my MetaQuotes ID Please? Someone is using my MT4, and MT5 ID, And I want to change them please. 
 
@9CD9FAB1 #: Hello there. How can I change my MetaQuotes ID Please? Someone is using my MT4, and MT5 ID, And I want to change them please. 

I don't believe it's possible to change the MQID on your mobile device. You may need to contact the Service Desk and have them look into it.

 
Hello there. 

How can I change my MetaQuotes ID Please? Someone is using my ID. 
 
@9CD9FAB1 #Hello there. How can I change my MetaQuotes ID Please? Someone is using my ID. 

Did you not even bother to read my reply???


Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 

I have this code (<Trade\Trade.mqh> and CTrade trade;) in my EA yet its not opening trade. 

 
Elvisbest #: I have this code (<Trade\Trade.mqh> and CTrade trade;) in my EA yet its not opening trade. 

Don't hijack other threads for your off-topic post. Next time, make your own, new, thread.

 
How can I start trading on metatrader5 please someone should tell me how
I don't understand anything 
 
phuocxd2 # :

GREET

how to change lot in EA

ExpertMAMA

1...90919293949596979899100101102103104...172
New comment