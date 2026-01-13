Off-topic posts - page 68

who can i ask for an help?

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Look at the links below:

I need help this is the first time to MetaTrader 
 
Hammed Ismail #:
I need help this is the first time to MetaTrader 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381853#comment_25845157

 
Sheenarose Garcia #:

who can i ask for an help?

What help?

 
How do I start to trade I'm new in this platform 
 
Phomolo Madome #:
How do I start to trade I'm new in this platform 
read post about with the information and the links about how to start.
Look at the links below: forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies. How to make a search on the forum. I have deleted your new topic (replicated below) you haven't had a satisfactory answer because obviously nobody who reads the forum knows
 
Hello! 
Good day! 
MQL5, is there any other way of topping up funds in here? like Gcash? please, anybody who has the knowledge?
 Thank you!
 
Mercedita Nerida #:
Hello! 
Good day! 
MQL5, is there any other way of topping up funds in here? like Gcash? please, anybody who has the knowledge?
 Thank you!
Top up to buy MQL5 services (signal subscription, MQL5 VPS and Freelance)?
You can look at your profile for the available ways: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mercy50/accounting/choosein
 

Hi I am a beginner and need your help

How I can change volume indicator`s style from histogram to line?(tick and real)

Is there an indicator that show volume like line chart?

Thanks a lot

 
Leylaa J #: How I can change volume indicator`s style from histogram to line?(tick and real). Is there an indicator that show volume like line chart?

If you can't find a Volume indicator in the CodeBase or Market that suits your needs, then the following steps using the built-in Volume indicator will do what you want.

  1. Place the standard Volume indicator on the chart, but set the colours for both the Up and Down values at "None".



  2. Drag the standard Moving average indicator onto the same sub-window as the volumes indicator, but with the settings Period: 1, Method: Simple, Apply to: First Indicator's Data.



  3. The result will be a line graph for the volume.

