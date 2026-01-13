Off-topic posts - page 118

New comment
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

I repeat, and what was the verified name?

Anyway, we cannot do much for you here on the forum, so please contact the service desk as I have already mentioned.

Thank you for your time sir.. Sharing you my user ID and password and my last hope if you could help.. Thank you once again for your time sir..

<attachment was deleted by moderator>

 
ankit643 #:

Thank you for your time sir.. Sharing you my user ID and password and my last hope if you could help.. Thank you once again for your time sir..

<attachment was deleted by moderator>

I am not asking for your credentials. I asked for your "Display Name" for the account, so that I can search by that.

However, I repeat — please direct your issue to the Service Desk. We are unable to help you any further on the forum.

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Hello friends, I created a signal but it's not appearing in public because of a high drawdown. What is the maximum drawdown, and how can I fix it? Do I need to change my account?
 
F Joko Walidi Sn S Eng #:
Hello friends, I created a signal but it's not appearing in public because of a high drawdown. What is the maximum drawdown, and how can I fix it? Do I need to change my account?

It is not appearing to the public because it is new signal -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.




As to max drawdown allowed so read this thread: Signals - Reliability

Signals - Reliability - How do you understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers?
Signals - Reliability - How do you understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers?
  • 2018.12.07
  • www.mql5.com
How do i understand the reliability index for signal providers. Discussion about the signals is prohibited on the forum so i can only remind the following - from this thead:  metatrader 5 trading signals redefined  - are there any reliable signals providers. You can go to the signals page and sort the signals based on reliability for example
 
Carl Schreiber #:
  1. Edit your post and post your code as code:
  2. if you program does not behave as it should use the debugger to control and follow every single program step:
    https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug

Hi, how do you have a mql5 dark mode?, Because i have it in white mode.


 
@Manuel Espinosa #: Hi, how do you have a mql5 dark mode?, Because i have it in white mode.

It's a browser plug-in/extension. The website itself does not have a "dark-mode". For example, I use "Dark Reader".


 
 Who can help me to guide how to reset the old password.
 
Mohd Azizi Zakaria #:
 Who can help me to guide how to reset the old password.

You can reset new password (or old password to be new password in case you remember this old password):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 

Hi

I am working with Fxdreema and built a robot which was so profitable (drawdown: 2, Profit factor: 18) in back test But when I test it in forward test it failed. Is there anybody to help me why the result of back and forward test are different?!!

Thank you so much

 
mohammad Asghari #:

Hi

I am working with Fxdreema and built a robot which was so profitable (drawdown: 2, Profit factor: 18) in back test But when I test it in forward test it failed. Is there anybody to help me why the result of back and forward test are different?!!

Thank you so much

Curve-fitting aka over-optimisation. 

1...111112113114115116117118119120121122123124125...172
New comment